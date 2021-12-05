'Morbius' clip shows antihero's terrifying transformation

Handout

Is he hero or monster? Has he come to save the world or destroy it?

Dr. Michael Morbius, one of Marvel's Midnight Sons, undergoes a terrifying transformation in this exclusive clip from the new action-thriller Morbius, coming exclusively to Philippine movie theaters February 2022.

Starring Jared Leto as the vampiric anti-hero, "Morbius" tells the story of a doctor who unlocks a dark secret to heal himself of a rare blood disorder. His curse turns him into a new kind of vigilante: one with a thirst for blood.

Morbius is directed by Daniel Espinosa, story by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless, screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, based on the Marvel Comics.