New housemates complete 1st task as 'PBB' officially starts latest season

The first batch of official housemates entered the "Pinoy Big Brother" house on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Pinoy Big Brother on Twitter.

MANILA - The newest batch of housemates proved that they have what it takes to be part of the latest season of "Pinoy Big Brother" as they successfully complete their first task.

The 12 housemates were officially welcomed inside the house on Sunday, where they were given their first task right away.

The housemates were asked to light up the Christmas tree inside the house. To do so, they have to step on blocks to be able to reach the area where the tree is.

They successfully completed their task, which means all 12 of them are safe from nomination.

Meanwhile, Kyron Aguilera and Mika Pajares were named "Head of Household."

They were also the first two housemates to enter the house after getting the most number of diamonds during their livestream on Kumu.

Ang dalawang Head of Households ay sina Kyron at Mika! #PBBConnectXmasSalubong pic.twitter.com/pu77P2u3KX — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 6, 2020

Aside from the 12 housemates that are already inside the house, it was also announced that 3 more official housemates will join them after they finish their mandatory quarantine period.

The show's hosts, likewise, announced that 3 more housemates will be chosen from 117 aspiring housemates.

They will be chosen by the viewers on Kumu.