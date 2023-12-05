What inspired 'It's Showtime' new segment 'eXpecially for you'

ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Comedian Vice Ganda shared the inspiration behind the new "It's Showtime" segment "eXpecially for you" launched Monday.

In the segment, ex-couples are invited on the show to talk about their past, present, and possible future.

Vice said the segment was originally slated to be launched during the release of the Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Partners In Crime".

"Segment siya dapat last year pa na may kinalaman sa promotion ng last movie namin ni Ivana na 'Partners in Crime' so bumuo kami ng segment ng mag-ex na naging friends," Vice said.

"Saktong-sakto naman sa mga kaganapan sa paligid. Ang mga tao masyadong invested sa issues ng pag-ibig, malaking bagay ang love life at relationships sa buhay ng tao ngayon."

Netizens talked about how Vice teased co-host Kim Chiu on being a searchee or seacher on the segment. Vice said, it's all for fun.

"Naku mas malala kami sa dressing room 'pag nagbabakulawan kaming lahat, pinakamabait pang version 'yung ginagawa namin sa on air, pero 'pag nasa dressing room kami ang haharot naming lahat."

