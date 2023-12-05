Screenshot from Brenda Lee's YouTube channel.

After 65 years, Brenda Lee's Christmas classic "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" has finally topped the Billboard Hot 100.

According to a report by Billboard, "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" has recorded new milestones and gave Lee her third No. 1 hit.

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” was released in 1958 and made it to the Hot 100 in 1960 at No. 64.

Lee’s single also broke the record for longest climb to No. 1 on the Hot 100 from its debut on the chart -- nearly 63 years.

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” drew 34.9 million streams, 20.7 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 3,000 downloads, in the November 24 to 30 tracking week, based on the figures by Luminate.

Meanwhile, another holiday hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey, is at No. 2, followed by former chart topper "Lovin On Me" by Jack Harlow.

Christmas tracks "Jingle Bell Rock," "Last Christmas," and "A Holly Jolly Christmas" occupied the next spots.

Former chart topper "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift was seventh, followed by "Paint The Town Red" by Doja Cat, "Snooze" by SZA, and "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year."

"Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" is the third Christmas song to top the Hot 100 chart after “The Chipmunk Song” by The Chipmunks with David Seville in 1958, and Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which topped the charts in 2019.

