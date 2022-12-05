Maricel Soriano asked: 'Takot ka ba malaos?'

MANILA – Maricel Soriano got candid about fame and how she’s not afraid to lose it after decades in the entertainment industry.

Talking to her niece Meryll in her own vlog, Maricel said she knew she could never stay in the limelight forever.

“Hindi [ako takot malaos]. Kasi from the start, bata pa ako, alam ko na iyan. Sinabi na nila sa akin,” she said. “Sabi nga nila, lahat ng bagay may katapusan… Kaya dapat laging handa. Dapat girl scout ka, laging handa.”

“Hindi pwedeng hindi ka maging handa dahil parang buhay din ito na [marami] ang maaaring mangyari. Maaaring mangyari na sumikat ka – maraming, maraming salamat. Paano kung hindi? Maraming, maraming salamat pa rin dapat,” she added.

Maricel also acknowledged that there will always be new generations of actors and actresses who will try to carve their own paths just like when she was still starting out.

“Kung sumikat ka, tapos na 'yung time mo, bigay mo naman sa iba. Ganun talaga 'yun eh. Natapos na 'yung term mo, share it naman to others,” she said.

Back in September, it was announced that Maricel will make her television comeback via ABS-CBN’s “Linlang,” co-starring Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, and JM de Guzman.

Her upcoming project marks her reunion with Dreamscape, which produced her 2019 series “The General’s Daughter,” starring Angel Locsin.