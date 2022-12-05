Elisse Joson bares 'battle scars' in bikini snaps

MANILA — Over a year since giving birth for the first time, Elisse Joson appears to have regained her pre-pregnancy figure, going by photos showing her “battle scars” she shared on Sunday.

The actress, 26, posted the snaps of her wearing a bikini on Instagram, simply captioned, “Battle scars.”

Many comments had similar sentiments as that of Joson’s friend, TV host Mariel Padilla, who wrote: “I see no scars. Just perfection.”

Joson gave birth to her daughter with actor Mccoy de Leon on April 10, 2021. They belatedly revealed being first-time parents in October that year.

Since then, Joson has been chronicling her fitness progress, from her diet to exercise, inspiring fellow new moms among her followers.

“During my pregnancy, lumobo rin talaga ako. Though kasi petite girl ako talaga, hindi naman ako ‘yung lalaki nang sobra sobra. But I really gained weight,” she told Star Magic’s Inside News in November.

“Nu’ng pagkapanganak ko, doon ako nag-diet talaga. I went on a very slight keto diet. It worked well for me and then ‘yung exercise, tyinaga ko talaga na araw-araw kailangan mapawisan ako. Kailangan tumatakbo ako, matagtag ‘yung katawan ko,” she explained.

Joson is now juggling not just being a mother and her showbiz career, but also her recently launched beauty business that so far offers nailcare and lash extension.

