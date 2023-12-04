'Can't Buy Me Love' cast to hold thanksgiving event

Photo by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Following the success of "Can't Buy Me Love," the cast of the hit teleserye led by Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano will hold a thanksgiving event this week.

Titled "Can’t Buy Me Love Pasasalamat Christmas Party," the cast will be treating fans at the activity center of Market!Market! in Taguig on December 9.

"I'm very happy with the feedback 'coz like us, they also try to guess what's going to happen. 'Yun talagang as they watch, we watch with them," Mariano said on Monday.

"It's been a whirlwind of emotions, ang daming nangyari. I'm still adjusting to the teleserye life, 'cause it's something that's really taking a lot of our time but I'm really happy na kahit papaano nagiging worth it din kasi napapanood ng fans 'yung pinaghirapan namin," Pangilinan added.

"Can't Buy Me Love" has consistently made the Top 10 list of most viewed series on Netflix and has reached more than 475,000 peak concurrent viewers -- or those watching on Kapamilya Online Live at the same time.

Meanwhile, Petersen Vargas has stepped in as one of the series' directors. He said that he had to come in and help the team as Cathy Garcia-Sampana exits to focus on her upcoming film.

Vargas worked with Pangilinan and Mariano in Star Cinema's comeback film "An Inconvenient Love" in 2022.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” airs new episodes on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, iWantTFC, Netflix, A2Z, and TV5.

— with reports from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News.

