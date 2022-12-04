Sunshine Dizon opens up about mental health battle

Photo from Sunshine Dizon's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actress Sunshine Dizon on Saturday opened up about her mental health battles.

In an Instagram post, Dizon shared that she is currently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, panic attacks, and abandonment issues hoping that people would end the stigma of those who have mental health problems.

Photo from Sunshine Dizon's Instagram account.

"And since I'm here alone feeling overwhelmed guess it's time to admit what I’ve been going through recently. Diagnosed with PTSD, depression, panic attacks, and abandonment issues and that's just skimming the surface," Dizon said in the caption.

"You may ask why now? Only because I want to free myself from the stigma. There’s nothing wrong to ask for help. I know it’s very hard to get stuck in your head. But we can do it, baby steps. One day at a time," she added.

Some celebrities showed their support for the actress after her post. "Ga, andito kami. Maraming nagmamahal sayo," Iza Calzado said.

"Always here for you sister," Karylle said. "Hi, Shine ... we’re here, love you and praying for you," Vina Morales added.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: