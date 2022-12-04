Sting finally bringing 'My Songs' show to PH

MANILA - British singer-songwriter Sting is coming to the Philippines to stage a two-night concert.

In a Facebook post by Live Nation Philippines on Sunday, the concert promoter said the 17-time Grammy winner is set to bring his “My Songs” show to The Theatre at Solaire on March 17 and 18 next year.

Tickets for his show will go on sale at Ticketworld on December 9.

“My Songs” features Sting’s most beloved works, both with The Police and as a solo artist.

Fans can expect to hear hit songs such as “Englishman In New York,” “Fields of Gold,” “Shape of My Heart,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Message In A Bottle,” and many more.

Sting was supposed to bring “My Songs” in October 2019, but this was cancelled due to scheduling conflict.

Sting has been to Manila before. The last time he performed before his Filipino fans was in 2012 as part of his “Back to Bass” world tour.