Bela Padilla hopes to do heist film or psycho thriller with cousin Daniel

MANILA – Bela Padilla is open to the possibility of starring in a movie with her cousin Daniel Padilla.

Bela said this through a Twitter Q&A where one of her followers asked how she feels about working with Daniel and what kind of project she hopes to do with him.

“I’d love to [work with him]! He’s an amazing actor,” Bela stated.

As to the kind of project, she said: “I’d love to do a heist film/psycho thriller with DJ to show his range.”

Bela is related to the Padilla clan through her maternal grandmother, Eva Cariño, who was the wife of Roy Padilla Sr., the father of Robin Padilla and grandfather to Daniel.

Bela’s last project was the movie “366,” wherein she played the lead actress while also standing as its director and scriptwriter.

Daniel, on the other hand, was recently seen opposite his real-life girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo in the ABS-CBN series “2 Good 2 Be True,” which also streamed on Netflix.