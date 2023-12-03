MANILA — Actress Janella Salvador was almost done with horror and slasher films -- until she was offered her role in the Metro Manila Film Festival led by Piolo Pascual.

In a press conference for "Mallari," Salvador said that she was scared to be type-casted in the genre, given her roles in her past films.

"To be honest with you, before I accepted this film, sabi ko sa sarili ko parang gusto kong munang magpahinga sa horror kasi parang nata-typecast na rin ako sa mga horror," the actress told reporters.

"My first film was 'Haunted Mansion,' it was horror. I did 'Bloody Crayons,' it's also slasher film, 'Killer Bride.' Parang naging tuloy-tuloy 'yung horror, hindi siya nawala and I said gusto ko nang magpahinga," she added.

However, her role as the partner of Pascual and the script of the film urged her to push through with the project.

"As soon as I read the script, sabi ko, this is something na hindi ko pwedeng palampasin. It's so well-written. It's very detailed and beautifully written," Salvador said.

"Kinabahan ako nang slight kasi hindi ko lang makakatrabaho rito si Papa P., partner ko siya rito. Kinabahan ako pero I couldn't let it pass," she added.

Salvador also lauded Pascual's professionalism and the cast and crew's dedication for the film.

"He has accomplished so much ... pero nung nasa set na kami never kong naramdaman na (pointing up) Piolo siya. He's very generous. I could also see him working hard for his role," she said.

"Lahat kami rito parang we're all really just trying to portray our roles na pantay-pantay kami and we worked very hard for this film."

"Mallari" is one of the 10 entries for the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival starting December 25.