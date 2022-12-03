Fil-Am rapper P-Lo holds free concert to celebrate album release

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In honor of his latest album 'Stunna,' Filipino American rapper and producer P-Lo threw a free concert at the home of the 2022 NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors.

From headlining at halftime shows to marching in the championship parade, P-Lo, born Paolo Rodriguez, has had a long partnership with the Warriors.

'Stunna' is his fourth solo album.

"It was beautiful. It was dope to bring everyone together and to enjoy the music and enjoy each other. That’s the most important thing of all," he said.

While it was a celebration for the new album, the Pinole, California native said it was important to bring other Fil-Am businesses to the party.

"All we have is each other and one we realize that, we’ll go much, much further."

Senor Sisig is one of the most popular food trucks in the San Francisco Bay Area and is known for their Filipino/Mexican fusion dishes. In honor of P-Lo's album release, they served a special 'P-Lo-ritto,' a California burrito which has french fries, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese.

Fil-Am small business owners and organizations said P-Lo's support for the community is not overlooked.

"I think P-Lo has really paved the way for so many people like business owners, people who aspire to be just like him as well. He’s really for the community," Angelica Lopez of Sweet G's OC noted.

P-Lo's parents said they are still amazed at all his accomplishments.

"I think he worked hard for it so it’s just right to have this recognition," his father Emmanuel shared.

'Stunna' is now available on all major streaming platforms.