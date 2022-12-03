

MANILA – Homegrown Kapamilya singer Carol Banawa held a show Friday (US time) in Virginia for the benefit of children in the Philippines who dream of going to school.

Banawa, who has been based in the US with her family, shared her talent to help non-profit organization ANCOP provide aid to poor families especially children in the Philippines.

Prior to the start of her show at The Vault at Capital One Hall in Virginia, Banawa expressed gratitude to the sponsor of the event and those who made sure to watch it.

“Thank you so much to all of our amazing sponsors and to everyone who bought tickets to watch the show. You will be helping so many children in the Philippines who only dream of going to school. Your support will CHANGE THEIR LIVES FOREVER,” she said on social media.

Joining Banawa on the event billed as “A Night With Carol Banawa” was Diva Montelaba.

Banawa, known for her hits "Bakit 'Di Totohanin" and "Iingatan Ka," took a step back from the showbiz spotlight in favor of her homemaking duties and profession as a nurse.

Last July, netizens expressed concern for Banawa as the singer got real on social media saying she is “unhappy” with her health and looks at that time.

“I felt like I have ‘let go’ and have not really taken care of myself. I became too comfortable in my own skin and I have forgotten how it felt like to feel and look good,” Banawa shared then on Instagram.

“Living here in the US and having to do everything yourself, doesn’t really give you the luxury of time to ‘fix yourself up.’ But I will try. Whenever I can. For me. So I can start loving and feeling happy about myself and my health again.”

Banawa earned her nursing degree in 2018, finishing summa cum laude at the Northern Virginia Community College in Washington D.C. She became a registered nurse in the US in the same year.

Aside from her hits that included covers of "Till My Heartaches End" and "Maala-ala Mo Kaya", she is also popular for theme songs for several teleseryes that she performed.

Highly respected singer Lea Salonga had praised Banawa's voice, saying in 2010: "Ang linis ng Boses ni Carol Banawa!"

