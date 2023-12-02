Review: 'Shake, Rattle and Roll Extreme' episodes ranked

Here's the ranking of the three episodes of "Shake, Rattle and Roll Extreme" from best to worst.

Episode 2: MUKBANG

Directed by Jerrold Tarog

Rei (Elle Villanueva) and Robin (Paul Salas) invited a group of popular influencers -- VeeNel (Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing), Adelle (Esmyr Ranollo), Ashley (AC Bonifacio) -- to collaborate with them on a live-streamed video showing all of them gorging on a huge amount of food prepared by Chef Kimo (Ninong Ry). However, as the food preparation got started, the vloggers' assistants (Phi Palmos, Jana Taladro, Ian Gimena) began to act very oddly.

This centerpiece episode of this 16th edition of the "Shake, Rattle and Roll" film franchise was best of the lot. The comic scare scenes with Ranollo, Bonifacio, Ry and Gimena stood out in their craziness. Francis Mata, as the old caretaker Mang Isko, had a sinister vibe going on. That rotary phone gag was a riot, even if you saw it coming. The original satirical concept involving the shallow inanity of social media personalities made this one a lot of fun to watch.

Episode 1: GLITCH

Directed by: Richard V. Somes

Ingrid Salazar (Iza Calzado) was a busy businesswoman with two children from different fathers -- rebellious teenager Patrick (Miggs Cuaderno) and spoiled 6 year-old Lyka (Jewel Milag). Their housekeeper Hasmine (Donna Cariaga) was a nervous superstitious sort. One night, Lyka watched a video of a children's show hosted by a mascot named Gary the Goat. Following instructions of Gary, Lyka had inadvertently invited the Goat into their house.

Gary the Goat, the TV mascot, the plush toy, and his recruitment chant, was really very creepy. His demon form, with its horns, tongue and coat of black smoke, looked scarier in the shadows, than when fully-exposed. All the human characters here were unlikable so it was not easy to root for any of them, especially Lyka, who was so annoyingly bratty. The over-extended final fight scene could've been edited better to generate more thrills.

Episode 3: RAGE

Directed by: Joey de Guzman

While waiting for the release of her medical board exam which she took for the third time, Trina (Jane de Leon) and her boyfriend Mose (Paolo Gumabao) went to a trip to the province with their friends (Rob Gomez, Mika Reoni, Dustin Yu). A local boy named Coy (Bryce Eusebio) suggested to visit the river to watch the meteor shower. That night, their camp was attacked by a group of people with eyes burning with rage, who were killing everyone in sight.

This final episode is just another rehash of the overdone zombie subgenre. There's a group of characters being killed off one by one by a horde of undead killers, we just wait and see who goes first and who survives up to the end. To add additional stress factor, they had a pregnant woman Faya (Sarah Edwards) who can give birth anytime. The horror element here is too familar even as the gore and violence level was high, no sense of fun at all.

