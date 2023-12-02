'It's Showtime': Fresno Style PH wins 'It's Showdown'

ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Fresno Style PH won the new segment of "It's Showtime" titled "It's Showdown" after its grand showdown held Saturday.

The Pangasinan-based dance group bested 4 other competitors with United Alliance settling for a runner-up finish.

The five groups battled it out in the grand showdown with their different styles in dancing.

AMK Rock Nation, Mi Familia Homies, and League of Monsters Brothass, got the lowest scores and ended their journey.

United Alliance and Fresno Style PH fought in a freestyle battle with the latter emerging as the winner.

Fresno Style PH got an average score of 7.8 while United Alliance tallied a score of 7.2 after the two-stage final face-off.

