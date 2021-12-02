MANILA -- Actress Camille Prats and her husband VJ Yambao marked their 9th anniversary of being together.

The former Kapamilya star and Yambao turned to social media to share the same message they have for each other as they uploaded photos of them together.

"9 years later. Still unpretentious, always authentic and just simply being me when I'm with you. 9 years came by so easy, love. Can't wait to see the adventures we'll take together as we grow deeper in faith and closer to the One who made our paths meet. This one's definitely You," Prats wrote on Instagram.

Prats and Yambao, a businessman got married in in 2017. They have two children together -- Nolan and Nala.

The actress also has a son, Nathan, with her late husband Anthony Linsangan.