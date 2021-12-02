Angelica Panganiban and Carlo Aquino in 'Exes Baggage'

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban described “Exes Baggage,” the 2018 movie which she co-starred with her former boyfriend Carlo Aquino, as a truly remarkable film.

The Kapamilya actress told this to Boy Abunda as they talked about her filmography and how she developed her love for acting.

In the interview, Abunda name some of Panganiban’s past projects and she would share things she remembers about making them.

“Remarkable ['yung Exes Baggage],” she said before pausing.

“Kahit naman pagbalibaligtarin natin ang mundo, proud na proud ako sa pelikulang iyon. Talagang gustong gusto ko siyang pelikula. Ang ganda niyang film. Totoo siyang pelikula,” she added.

For Panganiban, the movie’s relatability is one of the best things about the project.

“Wala yatang hindi makaka-relate. At some point, mapapabuntong hininga ka na lang at pwedeng humikbi ka, ‘Ang sakit.’”

Talking about her experience working with director Dan Villegas in that movie, Panganiban said: “Grabe 'yung respeto niya sa mga artista. Every time dadating 'yung eksena na kukuhanan namin for that day, talagang makikipag-usap siya and makikipag-discuss siya.”

"Exes Baggage" is the first movie of Black Sheep when it was first introduced as a new film outfit under ABS-CBN Films. It tells the story of two people who found each other during a time of heartbreak.

The film reunited Panganiban and Aquino onscreen, courting a new generation of fans that led to the revival of their ‘90s tandem dubbed “CarGel.”

Their onscreen reunion, and the childhood sweethearts’ romantic photos together at that time, spurred hope among loyal fans that they would get back together for a third time.

Aquino, however, went on to clarify that he and Panganiban did not approach a point where they were close to rekindling their relationship.

Currently, both stars are happy in their respective relationships with their own partners.