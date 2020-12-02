Dennis Padilla a proud dad to daughter in same-sex marriage

MANILA — In addressing criticism about the portrayal of a trans woman in his latest film, comedian Dennis Padilla brought up the fact that his daughter is in a same-sex marriage.

In the opening seconds of the trailer of “Pakboys: Takusa,” Padilla’s character appears to regret having spent a night with a woman after he sees her peeing on a toilet while standing, apparently to indicate she is transgender.

“Kapag napanood niyo naman ang buong scene, sexy saka may bed scene kami kaya matutuwa rin yung LGBTQ community, kasi nag-make love kami,” Padilla was quoted as saying by PEP.ph, in response to the backlash to the peeing scene.

He then brought up the situation of his eldest daughter, Diane Baldivia, in explaining his personal respect for the queer community.

“My daughter is married to a woman in the States. My eldest daughter Diane, who is 30 years old, is married to Katx who is also a woman. And I respect them because mahal ng anak ko, e,” he said.

Dennis Padilla’s daughter, Diane Baldivia (in white), tied the knot in the US in September 2019. Instagram: @dennisastig / Facebook: Diane Baldivia

Diane is Padilla’s daughter with his first wife Monina Gatus, prior to his relationship with actress Marjorie Barretto.

Diane was married in California in September 2019, according to Padilla.

“So, nang ikasal sila sa Amerika, I was happy for them. Ako pa ba ang babastos sa LGBTQ, e ‘yung daughter ko, [ang] asawa, babae? Legally married sila.”

Aside from its depiction of a trans woman, “Pakboys” has also drawn criticism for its humor based on womanizing and other “macho” stereotypes.

Produced by Viva Films, “Pakboys” is one of the main entries in the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival, which kicks off Christmas Day.

