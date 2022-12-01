MANILA -- The teaser for ABS-CBN's upcoming series "Dirty Linen" has been released on Thursday.

The short clip was shared by show producer Dreamscape Entertainment on its social media platforms.

"Kaya pa bang pagtakpan ang mantsa ng katotohanan? #DirtyLinen, Abangan!," the post read.

Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, Francine Diaz, and Seth Fedelin lead the cast of the new ABS-CBN teleserye.

“Dirty Linen” — which has the tagline, “Stained by lies, washed by truth, handle with care” — will be directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay.

Joining the lead stars in the new TV drama are screen veterans Janice de Belen, Joel Torre, Susan Africa, Tessie Tomas, Nanding Josef, and Soliman Cruz.

Cast members also include Epy Quizon, JC santos, Christian Bables, Aubrey Miles, CJ Navato, Xyriel Manabat, Raven Rigor, Ana Abad Santos, Rubi-Rubi, and Jennica Garcia, who marks her first Kapamilya project.

