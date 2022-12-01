MANILA -- Kapamilya stars Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria have kicked off their tour for their upcoming film "Labyu With An Accent."

On Wednesday, Martin, Sta. Maria, and the other cast members of Star Cinema's romantic-comedy movie met their fans at the grand kick-off event at the Market Market Activity Center.

Photos of the event were uploaded by B617 Management on social media.

Before their mall event, the cast of the film led by Martin and Sta. Maria attended the grand media launch at ABS-CBN.

“Labyu With An Accent,” an entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), marks the first team-up of Sta. Maria and Martin, who is also the director of the movie.

Produced by Star Cinema, it is one of the two ABS-CBN films that will be part of the 2022 MMFF alongside Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi’s “Partners In Crime.”

