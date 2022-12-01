Sarah Lahbati was extremely overjoyed that she got to see and bond with her good friends while in London.

Lahbati said she appreciates how they went to surprise her all the way from Geneva, Switzerland to the UK.

Among those who came to see her was actress Bela Padilla and the latter’s Swiss boyfriend.

Lahbati is currently vacationing in London with her husband, actor Richard Gutierrez.

In a post earlier this week, Gutierrez said he and Lahbati see to it that they get to spend “alone time” together.

This may be in the form of taking trips, exploring new places or just going on date nights. This way, they could continuously rediscover each other.

“We figured out that getting lost together is as important as growing together. Keep the flame burning,” he said.

Gutierrez and Lahbati are the parents of Zion and Kai.