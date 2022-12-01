MANILA — “Still can’t believe this is real,” were Anne Curtis’ words on Thursday as she was unveiled as the December cover star of Vogue Philippines.

Still can’t believe this is real 🥹

a dream come true. Maraming Salamat @vogueph 🤍🖤 https://t.co/kq8cMtgpuZ — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) December 1, 2022

“A dream come true,” she said, thanking the local edition of the iconic magazine.

Leading up to the August launch of Vogue in the Philippines, Curtis had been a popular choice of fans to be on the publication’s cover, given her superstar status and being a top fashion muse in the country.

Previous personalities featured on the cover of Vogue Philippines were Filipino-American model Chloe Magno, Filipino-Chinese model Ica Dy, and Filipino tennis player Alex Eala.

The “It’s Showtime” host now has the distinction of being the first actress to be appear on the cover of Vogue Philippines, which hailed Curtis as “the Philippines’ most influential personality.”

In the issue, Curtis “shares lessons on successfully navigating social media’s amplifying effects, her effusive spirit intact,” and “opens up on things both real world and virtual including her diasporic upbringing.”

The cover is an extreme closeup of Anne Curtis’ easily recognizable face — with her famous lips and familiar beauty marks — as photographed by in-demand lensman and her long-time collaborator Mark Nicdao.

The fashion editorial sees Curtis dressed in “new classics—from embroidered barongs and modern ternos to designer tank tops and sustainable denim trousers.”

Vogue Philippines is available in print on newsstands, aside from its digital edition.

