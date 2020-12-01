Ben&Ben tops PH list of most streamed artists on Spotify in 2020

MANILA — Ben&Ben is the most streamed artist on Spotify this year in the Philippines, according to the streaming platform’s yearend tally released Tuesday.
The 9-member group topped both lists of international and local acts.
In the Philippine list, Ben&Ben was followed by Moira dela Torre, Matthaios, December Avenue, and Parokya ni Edgar, in order.
Trailing Ben&Ben in the international list were BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and BLACKPINK, respectively.
Two Ben&Ben tracks also ranked among the most streamed local songs — “Make It With You” (2) and “Pagtingin” (3) — alongside “Imahe” by Magnus Heaven (1), “Teka Lang” by Emman (4), and “Hindi Tayo Pwede” by The Juans (5).
That list’s international counterpart ranked “Imahe” first, followed by “Intentions” by Justin Bieber feat. Quavo, “Make It With You” by Ben&Ben, “Beautiful Scars” by Maximillian, and “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi.
Here’s the full list of Spotify’s top tracks and artists in the Philippines and globally:
Philippines’ Most Streamed Artists
- Ben&Ben
- BTS
- aylor Swift
- Justin Bieber
- BLACKPINK
Philippines’ Most Streamed Female Artists
- Taylor Swift
- Ariana Grande
- Moira Dela Torre
- Dua Lipa
- Billie Eilish
Philippines’ Most Streamed Male Artists
- Justin Bieber
- Lauv
- Ed Sheeran
- Matthaios
- Post Malone
Philippines’ Most Streamed Groups
- Ben&Ben
- BTS
- BLACKPINK
- LANY
- Maroon 5
Philippines’ Most Streamed Albums
- ~how i’m feeling~, Lauv
- THE ALBUM, BLACKPINK
- LIMASAWA STREET, Ben&Ben
- MAP OF THE SOUL : 7, BTS
- Changes, Justin Bieber
Philippines’ Most Streamed Songs
- “Imahe” by Magnus Haven
- “Intentions” by Justin Bieber feat. Quavo
- “Make It With You” by Ben&Ben
- “Beautiful Scars” by Maximillian
- “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi
Philippines’ Most Streamed Local Artists
- Ben&Ben
- Moira Dela Torre
- Matthaios
- December Avenue
- Parokya Ni Edgar
Philippines’ Most Streamed Local Songs
- “Imahe” by Magnus Haven
- “Make It With You” by Ben&Ben
- “Pagtingin” by Ben&Ben
- “Teka Lang” by Emman
- “Hindi Tayo Pwede” by The Juans
Philippines’ Most Streamed Pinoy Hip-Hop Artists
- Matthaios
- Skusta Clee
- ALLMO$T
- Flow G
- Emman
Philippines’ Most Streamed Pinoy Hip-Hop Songs
- “Teka Lang” by Emman
- “Marikit” by Juan Caoile, Kyle
- “Vibe With Me” by Matthaios, Lonezo
- “Malayo Ka Man” by Jr Crown, Kath, Cyclone, Young Weezy
- “Catriona” by Matthaios
Philippines’ Most Popular Podcasts
- Sleeping Pill with Inka
- Adulting with Joyce Pring
- Boiling Waters PH
- Stories After Dark
- TED Talks Daily
Philippines’ Most Popular Podcast Genres
- Lifestyle & Health
- Arts & Entertainment
- Society & Culture
- Stories
- Education
Most Streamed Artists Globally
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- J Balvin
- Juice WRLD
- The Weeknd
Most Streamed Female Artists Globally
- Billie Eilish
- Taylor Swift
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Halsey
Most Streamed Albums Globally
- YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
- After Hours, The Weeknd
- Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
- Fine Line, Harry Styles
- Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Most Streamed Songs Globally
- “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
- “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I
- “The Box” by Roddy Ricch
- “Roses - Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN
- “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa
Most Popular Podcasts Globally
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- TED Talks Daily
- The Daily
- The Michelle Obama Podcast
- Call Her Daddy
Most Popular Podcast Genres Globally
- Society & Culture
- Comedy
- Lifestyle & Health
- Arts & Entertainment
- Education