Ben&Ben tops PH list of most streamed artists on Spotify in 2020

Ben&Ben is the most streamed artist in the Philippines on Spotify. Instagram: @benandbenmusic

MANILA — Ben&Ben is the most streamed artist on Spotify this year in the Philippines, according to the streaming platform’s yearend tally released Tuesday.

The 9-member group topped both lists of international and local acts.

In the Philippine list, Ben&Ben was followed by Moira dela Torre, Matthaios, December Avenue, and Parokya ni Edgar, in order.

Trailing Ben&Ben in the international list were BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and BLACKPINK, respectively.

Two Ben&Ben tracks also ranked among the most streamed local songs — “Make It With You” (2) and “Pagtingin” (3) — alongside “Imahe” by Magnus Heaven (1), “Teka Lang” by Emman (4), and “Hindi Tayo Pwede” by The Juans (5).

That list’s international counterpart ranked “Imahe” first, followed by “Intentions” by Justin Bieber feat. Quavo, “Make It With You” by Ben&Ben, “Beautiful Scars” by Maximillian, and “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi.

Here’s the full list of Spotify’s top tracks and artists in the Philippines and globally:

Philippines’ Most Streamed Artists

Ben&Ben BTS aylor Swift Justin Bieber BLACKPINK

Philippines’ Most Streamed Female Artists

Taylor Swift Ariana Grande Moira Dela Torre Dua Lipa Billie Eilish

Philippines’ Most Streamed Male Artists

Justin Bieber Lauv Ed Sheeran Matthaios Post Malone

Philippines’ Most Streamed Groups

Ben&Ben BTS BLACKPINK LANY Maroon 5

Philippines’ Most Streamed Albums

~how i’m feeling~, Lauv THE ALBUM, BLACKPINK LIMASAWA STREET, Ben&Ben MAP OF THE SOUL : 7, BTS Changes, Justin Bieber

Philippines’ Most Streamed Songs

“Imahe” by Magnus Haven “Intentions” by Justin Bieber feat. Quavo “Make It With You” by Ben&Ben “Beautiful Scars” by Maximillian “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi

Philippines’ Most Streamed Local Artists

Ben&Ben Moira Dela Torre Matthaios December Avenue Parokya Ni Edgar

Philippines’ Most Streamed Local Songs

“Imahe” by Magnus Haven “Make It With You” by Ben&Ben “Pagtingin” by Ben&Ben “Teka Lang” by Emman “Hindi Tayo Pwede” by The Juans

Philippines’ Most Streamed Pinoy Hip-Hop Artists

Matthaios Skusta Clee ALLMO$T Flow G Emman

Philippines’ Most Streamed Pinoy Hip-Hop Songs

“Teka Lang” by Emman “Marikit” by Juan Caoile, Kyle “Vibe With Me” by Matthaios, Lonezo “Malayo Ka Man” by Jr Crown, Kath, Cyclone, Young Weezy “Catriona” by Matthaios

Philippines’ Most Popular Podcasts

Sleeping Pill with Inka Adulting with Joyce Pring Boiling Waters PH Stories After Dark TED Talks Daily

Philippines’ Most Popular Podcast Genres

Lifestyle & Health Arts & Entertainment Society & Culture Stories Education

Most Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny Drake J Balvin Juice WRLD The Weeknd

Most Streamed Female Artists Globally

Billie Eilish Taylor Swift Ariana Grande Dua Lipa Halsey

Most Streamed Albums Globally

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny After Hours, The Weeknd Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone Fine Line, Harry Styles Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Songs Globally

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I “The Box” by Roddy Ricch “Roses - Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

The Joe Rogan Experience TED Talks Daily The Daily The Michelle Obama Podcast Call Her Daddy

Most Popular Podcast Genres Globally