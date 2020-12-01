Aiko Melendez had COVID-19 scare after losing sense of taste

MANILA – Actress Aiko Melendez revealed she recently had a COVID-19 scare after she lost her sense of taste while she was working on the set of her series.

On Facebook, Melendez said she immediately got tested and was isolated when she developed the coronavirus symptoms.

“They made me wear PPE (personal protective equipment) straight in my room until I got my test result which is negative. I was brought to the hospital to get my swab. And dang that was the longest 45 minutes of my Life... waited and prayed,” she wrote.

Luckily, her results came back negative and she only had a tonsillitis.

“My Lord is bigger than any of this scare! I'm completely healed and surrounded with people who prays so hard. Salamat Lord! I'm back negative,” she said.

According to Melendez, she is now back to work after following all the protocols.

She then thanked everyone who prayed for her especially during this scary time.

“I’d be lying if I say I didn’t panic! But thanks for all those who prayed for me. Appreciate all your concerns. I have been getting so many get well msgs thank you. I may not be able to reply all but please know I’m reading them,” she said.

Related video: