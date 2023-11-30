Celebrity couple Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico made the dream of their daughter Tili come true as they experienced Hong Kong Disneyland's newest magical attraction World of Frozen.



Among the things that the Bolzico family enjoyed at World of Frozen were Arendelle Village and Arendelle Forest, where they able to see Arendelle’s Castle, the Bay of Arendelle and several more iconic locations from the hit movie.

They also enjoyed the ride Frozen Ever After, an ancient Nordic vessel that takes them through a musical tour of the wintery world of "Frozen."

Tili and her parents also saw Kristoff in Troll Valley, Elsa in her Ice Palace, Anna with Olaf, all while being serenaded with songs from the award-winning movie series.

The Bolzicos also had fun at Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs where they boarded the Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs; and dined at The Northern Delights and Golden Crocus Inn, which serves Frozen-themed sundaes, soft serve cones, candied apples, and smultringers or Norwegian doughnuts.

In a recent post on Bolzico’s Instagram account, Tili can be seen singing “Do You Want To Build a Snowman.”