Heaven Peralejo named calendar girl

Actress Heaven Peralejo is the newest calendar girl for a Filipino liquor brand. Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News

Actress Heaven Peralejo has been announced as the newest calendar girl for a popular alcoholic beverage brand in the Philippines.

This was revealed by the liquor brand in their grand launch Thursday in a hotel in Mandaluyong.



Heaven Peralejo has gained a significant following in the entertainment industry and the brand believes her selection as the calendar girl reflects her rising star power and influence among the younger generation.



The brand has a tradition of featuring prominent personalities as calendar girls.

The calendar, which showcases the brand's various products, has become a highly anticipated annual release for fans and collectors.

"All I can say is I'm very grateful for them picking me kasi we think we also have the same values and I do believe na I won't let them down," Peralejo said.



Images from the calendar shoot are expected to be visually captivating, showcasing both the brand and the actress in a unique and enticing way. The brand also features different festivals in the Philippines such as Penagbenga, Masskara, Kadayawan, and others.