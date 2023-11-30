Fil-Canadian artist Jordan Fall releases new single

Filipino-Canadian artist Jordan Fall released his latest single "Truss," which is now available on various music streaming platforms.

Produced by Damian Birdseye, the single introduces a dark, smooth, and hypnotizing hybrid of dance and R&B.

The tracks music video is now available on his YouTube page. Directed by The 97, known for his work with Chris Brown and NAV, the accompanying video enhances the immersive experience, bringing Fall's narrative to life.

This single marks a significant shift for Fall, embracing a fusion of deep house, rap, and R&B influences that have shaped his musical journey. Drawing inspiration from Toronto's iconic sound, as popularized by global sensations Drake and The Weeknd, Falls's unique twist adds a fresh perspective to the city's musical landscape.

"Truss" serves as a preview of Fall's forthcoming project, scheduled for release next year.

It is a follow-up to Fall's successful summer hit "Connections."