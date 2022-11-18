Jordan Fall, a Filipino-Canadian hip-hop artist, is aiming for the big time as he releases his latest single “Essential,” building on a growing listener base on Spotify.

The music newcomer, whose parents hail from Cavite, has been releasing his original tracks online, with “Servers” getting a slot in Spotify’s official playlists in Canada, including Radar and New Music.

Now, Fall is switching gears with a more sensual tune, “Essential,” which he debuted in late September.

Fall described the song as “a personal time stamp song that is about a fast moving romantic relationship while the world stood still during COVID-19.”

“It’s an expression of a rollercoaster experience — the transition process going from lust to the need of connection in a time of isolation. It’s designed with intent to inspire movement from my listeners. I want them to feel and dance with this grown and sexy musical offering,” he said.

Its music video was directed by by Keethan Krish, who has helmed episodes of sci-fi title “Dark Matter” and the superhero series “Titan.”

Fall is currently working on his EP, with collaborators including Filipino-Iranian Kevan Yadzani as creative director. Yadzani previously worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Brandy, and Sean Leon.

Further ahead for Fall is the possibility of bringing his music to the Philippines, his family’s roots.