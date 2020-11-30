Jamir Garcia’s partner prays for release of his last music recordings: “Pinaghirapan niya 'yon!”

MANILA -- Pinoy rock idol Jamir Garcia’s remains is set to be cremated Tuesday following a brief two-day wake at St. Peter Memorial Homes Quezon City.

Pending the arrival of his father from the United States early December, Garcia’s ashes will be kept first at his home in Project 8, Quezon City, his partner Sojina Jaya Crisostomo told ABS-CBN News Monday.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng nakiramay sa amin," Crisostomo said. "Gusto ko sana tuluy-tuloy at sama-sama nating alayan ng dasal si Jamir."

She earlier posted their photo on instagram and wrote: “Mahal na mahal kita. Hanggang sa muli, asawa ko. Ipaglalaban kita habang nabubuhay .”

Meanwhile, Crisostomo expressed her wish that Garcia's latest songs, recorded during the pandemic, will be released at the appropriate time to honor his legacy.

“Kung ako lang ang masusunod, dapat ma-release na 'yon kasi pinaghirapan niya 'yon nung lockdown. Ipapaubaya ko na lang 'yung desisyon sa dalawang naiwang band members,” she said.

Garcia left at least six recordings of his music with his remaining Slapshock bandmates. A few months ago, it was announced that the band -- also composed of Lean Ansing, Jerry Basco, Lee Nadela and Chi Evora -- was disbanding amid financial issues.

At the time of his death, Garcia was in talks with Polyeast Records regarding the release of his last recordings. A top insider at the recording firm said the value of Garcia’s music is now immeasurable.

Since 1999, Garcia, with his inimitable stage showmanship, and Slapshock released several studio albums including "4th Degree Burn," "Headtrip," “Project 11-41," "Novena," "Silence," "Kinse Kalibre" and "Atake."

Popular in local and international live concerts, Slapshock is also known for their hits “Carino Brutal,” “Ngayon Na,” “Agent Orange,” “Misterio”, “Sigaw “ and “Anino Mo.”

