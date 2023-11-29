Zack Tabudlo drops latest album while on tour

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In just a few years, singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has become one of the biggest hitmakers in the Philippines.

The 22-year-old has been touring North America over the past few weeks, which included a sold-out stop in Los Angeles, where fans packed the Saban Theater.

"He's great especially for the new age," said one fan of Tabudlo. "His music is very relatable, even for people who don’t understand Tagalog. The ice of his music is perfect, amazingly."

Tabudlo says he was surprised by the amount of support he has received on the road.

"We didn’t really expect anything," said the musician. "So far it's been really, really, great. Having everyone and the sold out shows, it's just amazing."

While on tour, Tabudlo released his latest album “3rd Time's A Charm,” a 17-track album that includes previously released chart toppers like “Gusto” featuring Al James.

Tabudlo describes the release as "perfect timing."

"It was an experimental album," he added. "I just dived into really different styles and genres for that one. So, going back into my pacing, it's just doing something kind of what I really want to do."

As “3rd Time’s a Charm” climbs up the charts, Tabudlo said he has a few plans in the works.

In the meantime, he said he will hold tours across Asia. His trips will include a stop in Thailand, where he’s expected to be a big draw.

The music video for “Turn Back Time,” a collaboration with Thai singer Violette Wautier and actor Bright, just hit the one million view mark on Youtube after releasing about a month ago.