MANILA -- Singer Chloe Foston of the tribute show "Carpenters Reborn" opened ABS-CBN's afternoon program "It's Showtime" on Wednesday.

Foston performed "Top of the World," one of the more popular hits of The Carpenters.

In the program, Foston invited everyone to watch her series of shows paying tribute to The Carpenters this December.

The Carpenters is behind the timeless hits like "Close To You," "Rainy Days on Mondays" and "Superstar."