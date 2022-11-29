3 ABS-CBN series to air in Malaysia

MANILA -- ABS-CBN is bringing three of its popular drama series to Malaysia on free TV channel TVS 122, all subtitled in Bahasa Malaysia.

In a statement released Tuesday, the network said "Marry Me, Marry You," "Betrayal" ("Halik") and "On the Wings of Love” will be the first Filipino programs to air on Malaysia's free TV.

Now airing on TVS 122 is ABS-CBN's drama romantic-comedy series "Marry Me, Marry You," which first premiered locally in 2021, featuring the pairing of Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez in her very first Kapamilya project.

The story follows engaged lovers Camille (Gutierrez) and Andrei (Avelino), who struggle to find the perfect balance between their blossoming relationship with their families' clashing personalities as they make their way to matrimony.

Meanwhile, soon to premiere is the 2018 drama-affair show “Betrayal” (“Halik”), top-billed by Sam Milby, Yen Santos, Yam Concepcion, and Jericho Rosales.

It features the story of two couples whose lives are intertwined in a complicated series of affairs tainted by lust, temptation, betrayal, and revenge.

Another series that will air soon on TVS 122 is the award-winning romantic-comedy series "On the Wings of Love," starring the love team of James Reid and Nadine Lustre.

The show follows the lives of Clark (Reid), a simple boy living the American life, and Leah (Lustre), a girl with an ambitious American dream, and how they find love in each other's company after their forced marriage to let her legally stay in the United States.

Apart from syndicating its shows to Malaysia, ABS-CBN continues making waves in global content distribution by bringing world-class Filipino content of all genres to foreign audiences in over 50 territories worldwide — selling over 50,000 hours of content with stories that appeal and relate to various cultures.

Other ABS-CBN programs that have aired in different parts of the world recently include "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," "Sandugo," "Bagong Umaga," and "La Vida Lena" in Africa; the 2015 remake of "Pangako Sa 'Yo" in Latin America; "The Blood Sisters" in France's overseas territories, and "Huwag Kang Mangamba" in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, its series "Hanggang Saan" and "The Good Son" had their own drama adaptations in Turkey, and "Tayong Dalawa" as "Angkara Cinta" in Malaysia.

