LIST: Awit Awards 2021 winners

The annual Awit Awards, now on its 34th edition, is organized by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry.

MANILA — The Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI) recognized on Monday exceptional artists and their works through the 34th Awit Awards ceremony.

The star-studded event saw performances and the awarding of winners, honoring talents across genres and media.

Among the artists who took home top prizes were Ben&Ben (Record of the Year for “Di Ka Sayang”), Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin (Song of the Year for “Paubaya”), and Leanne & Naara (Album of the Year for “Daybreak”).

Below is the full list of winners:

Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist

Regine Velasquez, "Mahal Ko O Mahal Ako"

Moira dela Torre, "Paubaya"

Keiko Necesario, "Right Next To You" - WINNER

Miss Ramonne, "Agsardeng" - WINNER

Shaina Opsimar, "Lunod"

Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist

Sam Mangubat, "Kulang ang Mundo" - WINNER

TJ Monterde, "Puhon" - WINNER

Zack Tabudlo, "Nangangamba"

Noel Cabangon, "Pipiliin Pang Maghintay"

Quest, "Tuloy Tuloy"

Best Collaboration

Moira dela Torre and Agsunta, "Kahit Kunwari Man Lang"

TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan, "Simula"

juan karlos and Gloc-9, "Sampaguita"

Christian Bautista and Janine Teñoso, "Bukas Wala Nang Ulan"

Jr Crown, and Kevin Yadao, "Bestiny" - WINNER

Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist

Ben&Ben, "Doors"

Ben&Ben, "Di Ka Sayang"

SB19, "Hanggang sa Huli"

SUD, "Dumaloy"

IV of Spades, "Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)" - WINNER

Best Performance by a New Female Recording Artist

Trisha Denis, "Liliwanag"

Fana, "Out" - WINNER

Daze, "1996" - WINNER

TJane Plaza, "Somebody"

TJane Plaza, "Sana'y Tayo Pa"

Jenn Clemena, "A.A"

Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist

Matty Juniosa, "Sayaw ng Mga Tala" - WINNER

Bryant Dagdag, "Di Na Bale" - WINNER

Benedict Cua, "Di Namalayan"

Rob Deniel, "Ulap"

James Gulles, "Hinungdan"

Best Performance by a New Group Recording Artist

Nameless Kids, "Outlaws" - WINNER

Kiss N Tell, "Pahina" - WINNER

Rhythm and Drip, "Pero"

JThree, "Love Kita Maniwala Ka"

Reon, "Suyo"

Best Child Recording Artist

Bea C, "The Kokak Song" (lone nominee)

Best Instrumental Performance

Tristan Castro, "Midnight Cruise"

Abby Clutario, "Dreaming of Tomorrow"

Four Corners MNL, "Cosmic Cycles" - WINNER

Ken Tiongson, "Lovestruck" - WINNER

EJ De Perio, "Tama Na"

Best New Artist in a Collaboration

J-Nine (with King Promdi), "GG"

JM Bales feat. KVN, "Magandang Dilag" - WINNER

Vince Lucero, Mistah Lefty, "Random Thoughts" - WINNER

Creativity Awards

Album of the Year

Unique Salonga, Pangalan

The Itchyworms, Waiting for the End to Start

juan karlos, Diwa

Leanne & Naara, Daybreak - WINNER

Zild, Homework Machine - WINNER

Song of the Year

Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin, "Paubaya" - WINNER

Danielle Balagtas, "Marupok" - WINNER

Ben&Ben, "Lifetime"

Ben&Ben, "Di Ka Sayang"

Leanne & Naara, "Who's Gonna Love You"

Zild, "Dila"

Record of the Year

KZ Tandingan, "Marupok"

Moira dela Torre, "Paubaya"

Rico Blanco, "This Too Shall Pass"

Ben&Ben, "Di Ka Sayang" - WINNER

Zack Tabudlo, "Nangangamba" - WINNER

Leanne&Naara, "Who's Gonna Love You"

Zild, "Dila"

Best Global Recording

Troy Laureta, Jake Zyrus, "Usahay"

Eric Bellinger, Inigo Pascual, Sam Concepcion, Moophs, Zee Avi, Vince Nantes, "Rise" - WINNER

Ben&Ben, "Doors" - WINNER

Keiko Necesario, "Right Next to You"

Travis Atreo ft. Amber Liu, "Fix Me"

Best Ballad Recording

Moira dela Torre, Jason Marvin, "Paubaya"

TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan, "Simula"

Ben&Ben, "Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay" - WINNER

Clara Benin, "Araw't Gabi" - WINNER

Noel Cabangon, "Pipiliin Pang Maghintay"

Best Pop Recording

Kyryll, "Gunita"

Earl Generao, "Sumayaw (Sa Kanya Kanyang Kwarto)"

Rico Blanco, "Happy Feelin'" - WINNER

Autotelic, "Bago" - WINNER

Zack Tabudlo, "Nangangamba"

Best Rock/Alternative Recording

Silent Sanctuary, "Himala"

The Itchyworms, "Armageddon Blues"

The Knobs, "Paalam"

SUD, "Dumaloy"

IV of Spades, "Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)" - WINNER

Best World Music Recording

The Itchyworms, "Waiting For The End To Start"

High Hello, "Palawan" - WINNER

Leanne & Naara, "Never Made It Far" - WINNER

JBK, "Sana Naman"

Jason Dhakal, crwn, "XX:XX"

Best Novelty Recording

Vice Ganda, "Corona Ba Bye Na!"

Kim Chiu, "Bawal Lumabas (The Classroom Song)"

Hannah Precillas, "Sabi Ko Nga Ba" - WINNER

Mimiyuuh, "DWYB" - WINNER

King Promdi, "TikTok"

Best Traditional/Contemporary Folk Recording

Moira dela Torre, "Kita Na Kita" - WINNER

Sassa Dagdag, "Hulog ni Bathala" - WINNER

Ben&Ben, "Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay"

Hans Dimayuga, "Bawat Araw"

Leanne & Naara, "Choose You"

Leanne & Naara, "Evergreen"

Best Dance Recording

Yuzon, Subzylla, Kyler, "Bad Influence"

La Santos, "Hibang"

Deuces, "Kinabukasan"

Zsara Tiblani, "G na G" - WINNER

Alexa Ilacad, "Love at First Sight" - WINNER

Best Inspirational Recording

Polyeast Artists, "Dakila Ka, Bayani Ka"

Ben&Ben, "Di Ka Sayang" - WINNER

Rico Blanco, "This Too Shall Pass" - WINNER

Quest, "Tuloy Tuloy"

Best Christmas Recording

Arman Ferrer, "Paskong Walang Hanggan" - WINNER

Drei Raña & Selena Marie, "Paano Ang Simbang Gabi (Kung Di Ikaw Ang Katabi)" - WINNER

Elha Nympha, "Share The Love"

Martin Nievera, "A Brand New Christmas"

Katrina Velarde, Daryl Ong, Dea Formilleza & Yuki Ito, "'Tis the Season"

Best Rap/HipHop Recording

Arvey, "Umaga" - WINNER

Juss Rye, "Subtle Energy" - WINNER

Alex Bruce, "Yakap"

Zelijah & KNTMNL, "88"

Nobrvnd, Chelly, "Sinayang"

Best Jazz Recording

Extrapolation, "Villain"

Issa Rodriguez, "'Wag"

Basically Saturday Night, "Lightning Strikes"

Leanne & Naara, "Choose You"

Nicole Asensio, "Poblacion" - WINNER

Best R&B Recording

Conscious & The Goodness, "Previously, On"

August Wahh, "Elated"

Kyryll, "Gunita"

Jason Dhakal, "g00dn1ght"

Leanne & Naara, "Too Soon" - WINNER

Best Regional Recording

Janine Berdin, Joanna Ang, "Bulalakaw"

TJ Monterde, "Puhon"

TJane Plaza, "Tumang Kamingaw"

Reon, "Suyo"

Route 83, "Ania Ko" - WINNER

JKLRD, "St Ven" - WINNER

Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play

Iñigo Pascual, "Maligaya Ang Buhay" (from Four Sisters Before the Wedding)

Bryant, "Malaya Ako" (from Hush)

Moira dela Torre, "Hanggang Sa Huli" (from 24/7) - WINNER

Aegis, "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin" (from Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin) - WINNER

Emerzon Texon ft. Dex Yu, "Ngayon" (from Gameboys)

Best Musical Arrangement

Moophs, "Always"

The Itchyworms, "Waiting for the End to Start" - WINNER

Zild Benitez, "Habulan" - WINNER

Brian Lotho, "Who's Gonna Love You"

Brian Lotho, "Never Made it Far"

Best Vocal Arrangement

Jonathan Manalo, "Marupok"

Andre Magalit Castillo, "Someone To Watch Over Me (acapella)"

of Mercury, "Fake Love"

Darren Espanto, Lloyd Oliver Corpuz, Raizo Chabeldin, "Believe in Christmas"

Happy Laderas and Almond Bolante, "Tala" - WINNER

Best Engineered Recording

Tim Recla and Purple Room Recording Studio, "Marupok" - WINNER

Albert Tamayo and ProdigiMusic Studio, "Puhon" - WINNER

Jean Paul Verona and Verona Audio Design, "Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay"

Zack Tabudlo, "Nangangamba"

Zild, "Dila"

Best Cover Art

Joyce Ignacio and Emmie Villegas, Hibang

Ivee Pendo and Autotelic, Bago

Beatrix Zaragoza and Paolo Sandejas, Purple Afternoon

Kurt Byron Vale Maligaya and Jason Paul Laxamana, Rico Blanco Songbook - WINNER

Kyla Baltazar and Lorenzo Santos, Don't Look Back - WINNER

Best Music Video

Roxy Liquigan, Tarsier Records, Jade Regala, Chapters, "No Rush"

Oh Flamingo! and Kyle Quismundo, "Naubos Na"

ShowBT and Justin de Dios, "Hanggang sa Huli"

Zild and Daniel Aguilar, "Dila" - WINNER

Nicole Laurel Asensio and Gorio Vicuna, "Poblacion" - WINNER

Most Streamed Artist

Ben&Ben

Most Streamed Song

Moira dela Torre, “Paubaya”

People’s Voice Favorite Female Artist

Elha Nympha

People’s Voice Favroite Male Artist

Anthony Rosaldo

People’s Voice Breakthrough Artist

Shane G.

People’s Voice Favorite Song

SB19, “Hanggang sa Huli”

People’s Voice Favorite Group Artist