LIST: Awit Awards 2021 winners

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 29 2021 10:59 PM

The annual Awit Awards, now on its 34th edition, is organized by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry.
MANILA — The Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI) recognized on Monday exceptional artists and their works through the 34th Awit Awards ceremony.

The star-studded event saw performances and the awarding of winners, honoring talents across genres and media.

Among the artists who took home top prizes were Ben&Ben (Record of the Year for “Di Ka Sayang”), Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin (Song of the Year for “Paubaya”), and Leanne & Naara (Album of the Year for “Daybreak”).

Below is the full list of winners:

Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist

  • Regine Velasquez, "Mahal Ko O Mahal Ako"
  • Moira dela Torre, "Paubaya" 
  • Keiko Necesario, "Right Next To You" - WINNER
  • Miss Ramonne, "Agsardeng"
  • Shaina Opsimar, "Lunod"

Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist

  • Sam Mangubat, "Kulang ang Mundo" - WINNER
  • TJ Monterde, "Puhon"
  • Zack Tabudlo, "Nangangamba"
  • Noel Cabangon, "Pipiliin Pang Maghintay"
  • Quest, "Tuloy Tuloy"

Best Collaboration

  • Moira dela Torre and Agsunta, "Kahit Kunwari Man Lang"
  • TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan, "Simula"
  • juan karlos and Gloc-9, "Sampaguita"
  • Christian Bautista and Janine Teñoso, "Bukas Wala Nang Ulan"
  • Jr Crown, and Kevin Yadao, "Bestiny" - WINNER

Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist

  • Ben&Ben, "Doors"
  • Ben&Ben, "Di Ka Sayang"
  • SB19, "Hanggang sa Huli"
  • SUD, "Dumaloy"
  • IV of Spades, "Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)" - WINNER

Best Performance by a New Female Recording Artist

  • Trisha Denis, "Liliwanag"
  • Fana, "Out" - WINNER
  • Daze, "1996"
  • TJane Plaza, "Somebody"
  • TJane Plaza, "Sana'y Tayo Pa"
  • Jenn Clemena, "A.A"

Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist

  • Matty Juniosa, "Sayaw ng Mga Tala" - WINNER
  • Bryant Dagdag, "Di Na Bale"
  • Benedict Cua, "Di Namalayan"
  • Rob Deniel, "Ulap"
  • James Gulles, "Hinungdan"

Best Performance by a New Group Recording Artist

  • Nameless Kids, "Outlaws" - WINNER
  • Kiss N Tell, "Pahina"
  • Rhythm and Drip, "Pero"
  • JThree, "Love Kita Maniwala Ka"
  • Reon, "Suyo"

Best Child Recording Artist

  • Bea C, "The Kokak Song" (lone nominee)

Best Instrumental Performance

  • Tristan Castro, "Midnight Cruise"
  • Abby Clutario, "Dreaming of Tomorrow"
  • Four Corners MNL, "Cosmic Cycles" - WINNER
  • Ken Tiongson, "Lovestruck"
  • EJ De Perio, "Tama Na"

Best New Artist in a Collaboration

  • J-Nine (with King Promdi), "GG"
  • JM Bales feat. KVN, "Magandang Dilag" - WINNER
  • Vince Lucero, Mistah Lefty, "Random Thoughts"
  • Creativity Awards

Album of the Year

  • Unique Salonga, Pangalan
  • The Itchyworms, Waiting for the End to Start
  • juan karlos, Diwa
  • Leanne & Naara, Daybreak - WINNER
  • Zild, Homework Machine

Song of the Year

  • Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin, "Paubaya" - WINNER
  • Danielle Balagtas, "Marupok"
  • Ben&Ben, "Lifetime"
  • Ben&Ben, "Di Ka Sayang"
  • Leanne & Naara, "Who's Gonna Love You"
  • Zild, "Dila"

Record of the Year

  • KZ Tandingan, "Marupok"
  • Moira dela Torre, "Paubaya"
  • Rico Blanco, "This Too Shall Pass"
  • Ben&Ben, "Di Ka Sayang" - WINNER
  • Zack Tabudlo, "Nangangamba"
  • Leanne&Naara, "Who's Gonna Love You"
  • Zild, "Dila"

Best Global Recording

  • Troy Laureta, Jake Zyrus, "Usahay"
  • Eric Bellinger, Inigo Pascual, Sam Concepcion, Moophs, Zee Avi, Vince Nantes, "Rise" - WINNER
  • Ben&Ben, "Doors"
  • Keiko Necesario, "Right Next to You"
  • Travis Atreo ft. Amber Liu, "Fix Me"

Best Ballad Recording

  • Moira dela Torre, Jason Marvin, "Paubaya"
  • TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan, "Simula"
  • Ben&Ben, "Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay" - WINNER
  • Clara Benin, "Araw't Gabi"
  • Noel Cabangon, "Pipiliin Pang Maghintay"

Best Pop Recording

  • Kyryll, "Gunita"
  • Earl Generao, "Sumayaw (Sa Kanya Kanyang Kwarto)"
  • Rico Blanco, "Happy Feelin'" - WINNER
  • Autotelic, "Bago"
  • Zack Tabudlo, "Nangangamba"

Best Rock/Alternative Recording

  • Silent Sanctuary, "Himala"
  • The Itchyworms, "Armageddon Blues"
  • The Knobs, "Paalam"
  • SUD, "Dumaloy"
  • IV of Spades, "Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)" - WINNER

Best World Music Recording

  • The Itchyworms, "Waiting For The End To Start"
  • High Hello, "Palawan" - WINNER
  • Leanne & Naara, "Never Made It Far"
  • JBK, "Sana Naman"
  • Jason Dhakal, crwn, "XX:XX"

Best Novelty Recording

  • Vice Ganda, "Corona Ba Bye Na!"
  • Kim Chiu, "Bawal Lumabas (The Classroom Song)"
  • Hannah Precillas, "Sabi Ko Nga Ba" - WINNER
  • Mimiyuuh, "DWYB"
  • King Promdi, "TikTok"

Best Traditional/Contemporary Folk Recording

  • Moira dela Torre, "Kita Na Kita" - WINNER
  • Sassa Dagdag, "Hulog ni Bathala"
  • Ben&Ben, "Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay"
  • Hans Dimayuga, "Bawat Araw"
  • Leanne & Naara, "Choose You"
  • Leanne & Naara, "Evergreen"

Best Dance Recording

  • Yuzon, Subzylla, Kyler, "Bad Influence"
  • La Santos, "Hibang"
  • Deuces, "Kinabukasan"
  • Zsara Tiblani, "G na G" - WINNER
  • Alexa Ilacad, "Love at First Sight"

Best Inspirational Recording

  • Polyeast Artists, "Dakila Ka, Bayani Ka"
  • Ben&Ben, "Di Ka Sayang" - WINNER
  • Rico Blanco, "This Too Shall Pass"
  • Quest, "Tuloy Tuloy"

Best Christmas Recording

  • Arman Ferrer, "Paskong Walang Hanggan" - WINNER
  • Drei Raña & Selena Marie, "Paano Ang Simbang Gabi (Kung Di Ikaw Ang Katabi)"
  • Elha Nympha, "Share The Love"
  • Martin Nievera, "A Brand New Christmas"
  • Katrina Velarde, Daryl Ong, Dea Formilleza & Yuki Ito, "'Tis the Season"

Best Rap/HipHop Recording

  • Arvey, "Umaga" - WINNER
  • Juss Rye, "Subtle Energy"
  • Alex Bruce, "Yakap"
  • Zelijah & KNTMNL, "88"
  • Nobrvnd, Chelly, "Sinayang"

Best Jazz Recording

  • Extrapolation, "Villain"
  • Issa Rodriguez, "'Wag"
  • Basically Saturday Night, "Lightning Strikes"
  • Leanne & Naara, "Choose You"
  • Nicole Asensio, "Poblacion" - WINNER

Best R&B Recording

  • Conscious & The Goodness, "Previously, On"
  • August Wahh, "Elated"
  • Kyryll, "Gunita"
  • Jason Dhakal, "g00dn1ght"
  • Leanne & Naara, "Too Soon" - WINNER

Best Regional Recording

  • Janine Berdin, Joanna Ang, "Bulalakaw"
  • TJ Monterde, "Puhon"
  • TJane Plaza, "Tumang Kamingaw"
  • Reon, "Suyo"
  • Route 83, "Ania Ko" - WINNER
  • JKLRD, "St Ven"

Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play

  • Iñigo Pascual, "Maligaya Ang Buhay" (from Four Sisters Before the Wedding)
  • Bryant, "Malaya Ako" (from Hush)
  • Moira dela Torre, "Hanggang Sa Huli" (from 24/7) - WINNER
  • Aegis, "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin" (from Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin)
  • Emerzon Texon ft. Dex Yu, "Ngayon" (from Gameboys)

Best Musical Arrangement

  • Moophs, "Always"
  • The Itchyworms, "Waiting for the End to Start" - WINNER
  • Zild Benitez, "Habulan"
  • Brian Lotho, "Who's Gonna Love You"
  • Brian Lotho, "Never Made it Far"

Best Vocal Arrangement

  • Jonathan Manalo, "Marupok"
  • Andre Magalit Castillo, "Someone To Watch Over Me (acapella)"
  • of Mercury, "Fake Love"
  • Darren Espanto, Lloyd Oliver Corpuz, Raizo Chabeldin, "Believe in Christmas"
  • Happy Laderas and Almond Bolante, "Tala" - WINNER

Best Engineered Recording

  • Tim Recla and Purple Room Recording Studio, "Marupok" - WINNER
  • Albert Tamayo and ProdigiMusic Studio, "Puhon"
  • Jean Paul Verona and Verona Audio Design, "Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay"
  • Zack Tabudlo, "Nangangamba"
  • Zild, "Dila"

Best Cover Art

  • Joyce Ignacio and Emmie Villegas, Hibang
  • Ivee Pendo and Autotelic, Bago
  • Beatrix Zaragoza and Paolo Sandejas, Purple Afternoon
  • Kurt Byron Vale Maligaya and Jason Paul Laxamana, Rico Blanco Songbook - WINNER
  • Kyla Baltazar and Lorenzo Santos, Don't Look Back

Best Music Video

  • Roxy Liquigan, Tarsier Records, Jade Regala, Chapters, "No Rush"
  • Oh Flamingo! and Kyle Quismundo, "Naubos Na"
  • ShowBT and Justin de Dios, "Hanggang sa Huli"
  • Zild and Daniel Aguilar, "Dila" - WINNER
  • Nicole Laurel Asensio and Gorio Vicuna, "Poblacion"

Most Streamed Artist

  • Ben&Ben

Most Streamed Song

  • Moira dela Torre, “Paubaya”

People’s Voice Favorite Female Artist

  • Elha Nympha

People’s Voice Favroite Male Artist

  • Anthony Rosaldo

People’s Voice Breakthrough Artist

  • Shane G.

People’s Voice Favorite Song

  • SB19, “Hanggang sa Huli”

People’s Voice Favorite Group Artist

  • BGYO
