LIST: Awit Awards 2021 winners

MANILA — The Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI) recognized on Monday exceptional artists and their works through the 34th Awit Awards ceremony.
The star-studded event saw performances and the awarding of winners, honoring talents across genres and media.
Among the artists who took home top prizes were Ben&Ben (Record of the Year for “Di Ka Sayang”), Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin (Song of the Year for “Paubaya”), and Leanne & Naara (Album of the Year for “Daybreak”).
Below is the full list of winners:
Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist
- Regine Velasquez, "Mahal Ko O Mahal Ako"
- Moira dela Torre, "Paubaya"
- Keiko Necesario, "Right Next To You" - WINNER
- Miss Ramonne, "Agsardeng"
- Shaina Opsimar, "Lunod"
Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist
- Sam Mangubat, "Kulang ang Mundo" - WINNER
- TJ Monterde, "Puhon"
- Zack Tabudlo, "Nangangamba"
- Noel Cabangon, "Pipiliin Pang Maghintay"
- Quest, "Tuloy Tuloy"
Best Collaboration
- Moira dela Torre and Agsunta, "Kahit Kunwari Man Lang"
- TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan, "Simula"
- juan karlos and Gloc-9, "Sampaguita"
- Christian Bautista and Janine Teñoso, "Bukas Wala Nang Ulan"
- Jr Crown, and Kevin Yadao, "Bestiny" - WINNER
Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist
- Ben&Ben, "Doors"
- Ben&Ben, "Di Ka Sayang"
- SB19, "Hanggang sa Huli"
- SUD, "Dumaloy"
- IV of Spades, "Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)" - WINNER
Best Performance by a New Female Recording Artist
- Trisha Denis, "Liliwanag"
- Fana, "Out" - WINNER
- Daze, "1996"
- TJane Plaza, "Somebody"
- TJane Plaza, "Sana'y Tayo Pa"
- Jenn Clemena, "A.A"
Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist
- Matty Juniosa, "Sayaw ng Mga Tala" - WINNER
- Bryant Dagdag, "Di Na Bale"
- Benedict Cua, "Di Namalayan"
- Rob Deniel, "Ulap"
- James Gulles, "Hinungdan"
Best Performance by a New Group Recording Artist
- Nameless Kids, "Outlaws" - WINNER
- Kiss N Tell, "Pahina"
- Rhythm and Drip, "Pero"
- JThree, "Love Kita Maniwala Ka"
- Reon, "Suyo"
Best Child Recording Artist
- Bea C, "The Kokak Song" (lone nominee)
Best Instrumental Performance
- Tristan Castro, "Midnight Cruise"
- Abby Clutario, "Dreaming of Tomorrow"
- Four Corners MNL, "Cosmic Cycles" - WINNER
- Ken Tiongson, "Lovestruck"
- EJ De Perio, "Tama Na"
Best New Artist in a Collaboration
- J-Nine (with King Promdi), "GG"
- JM Bales feat. KVN, "Magandang Dilag" - WINNER
- Vince Lucero, Mistah Lefty, "Random Thoughts"
- Creativity Awards
Album of the Year
- Unique Salonga, Pangalan
- The Itchyworms, Waiting for the End to Start
- juan karlos, Diwa
- Leanne & Naara, Daybreak - WINNER
- Zild, Homework Machine
Song of the Year
- Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin, "Paubaya" - WINNER
- Danielle Balagtas, "Marupok"
- Ben&Ben, "Lifetime"
- Ben&Ben, "Di Ka Sayang"
- Leanne & Naara, "Who's Gonna Love You"
- Zild, "Dila"
Record of the Year
- KZ Tandingan, "Marupok"
- Moira dela Torre, "Paubaya"
- Rico Blanco, "This Too Shall Pass"
- Ben&Ben, "Di Ka Sayang" - WINNER
- Zack Tabudlo, "Nangangamba"
- Leanne&Naara, "Who's Gonna Love You"
- Zild, "Dila"
Best Global Recording
- Troy Laureta, Jake Zyrus, "Usahay"
- Eric Bellinger, Inigo Pascual, Sam Concepcion, Moophs, Zee Avi, Vince Nantes, "Rise" - WINNER
- Ben&Ben, "Doors"
- Keiko Necesario, "Right Next to You"
- Travis Atreo ft. Amber Liu, "Fix Me"
Best Ballad Recording
- Moira dela Torre, Jason Marvin, "Paubaya"
- TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan, "Simula"
- Ben&Ben, "Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay" - WINNER
- Clara Benin, "Araw't Gabi"
- Noel Cabangon, "Pipiliin Pang Maghintay"
Best Pop Recording
- Kyryll, "Gunita"
- Earl Generao, "Sumayaw (Sa Kanya Kanyang Kwarto)"
- Rico Blanco, "Happy Feelin'" - WINNER
- Autotelic, "Bago"
- Zack Tabudlo, "Nangangamba"
Best Rock/Alternative Recording
- Silent Sanctuary, "Himala"
- The Itchyworms, "Armageddon Blues"
- The Knobs, "Paalam"
- SUD, "Dumaloy"
- IV of Spades, "Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)" - WINNER
Best World Music Recording
- The Itchyworms, "Waiting For The End To Start"
- High Hello, "Palawan" - WINNER
- Leanne & Naara, "Never Made It Far"
- JBK, "Sana Naman"
- Jason Dhakal, crwn, "XX:XX"
Best Novelty Recording
- Vice Ganda, "Corona Ba Bye Na!"
- Kim Chiu, "Bawal Lumabas (The Classroom Song)"
- Hannah Precillas, "Sabi Ko Nga Ba" - WINNER
- Mimiyuuh, "DWYB"
- King Promdi, "TikTok"
Best Traditional/Contemporary Folk Recording
- Moira dela Torre, "Kita Na Kita" - WINNER
- Sassa Dagdag, "Hulog ni Bathala"
- Ben&Ben, "Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay"
- Hans Dimayuga, "Bawat Araw"
- Leanne & Naara, "Choose You"
- Leanne & Naara, "Evergreen"
Best Dance Recording
- Yuzon, Subzylla, Kyler, "Bad Influence"
- La Santos, "Hibang"
- Deuces, "Kinabukasan"
- Zsara Tiblani, "G na G" - WINNER
- Alexa Ilacad, "Love at First Sight"
Best Inspirational Recording
- Polyeast Artists, "Dakila Ka, Bayani Ka"
- Ben&Ben, "Di Ka Sayang" - WINNER
- Rico Blanco, "This Too Shall Pass"
- Quest, "Tuloy Tuloy"
Best Christmas Recording
- Arman Ferrer, "Paskong Walang Hanggan" - WINNER
- Drei Raña & Selena Marie, "Paano Ang Simbang Gabi (Kung Di Ikaw Ang Katabi)"
- Elha Nympha, "Share The Love"
- Martin Nievera, "A Brand New Christmas"
- Katrina Velarde, Daryl Ong, Dea Formilleza & Yuki Ito, "'Tis the Season"
Best Rap/HipHop Recording
- Arvey, "Umaga" - WINNER
- Juss Rye, "Subtle Energy"
- Alex Bruce, "Yakap"
- Zelijah & KNTMNL, "88"
- Nobrvnd, Chelly, "Sinayang"
Best Jazz Recording
- Extrapolation, "Villain"
- Issa Rodriguez, "'Wag"
- Basically Saturday Night, "Lightning Strikes"
- Leanne & Naara, "Choose You"
- Nicole Asensio, "Poblacion" - WINNER
Best R&B Recording
- Conscious & The Goodness, "Previously, On"
- August Wahh, "Elated"
- Kyryll, "Gunita"
- Jason Dhakal, "g00dn1ght"
- Leanne & Naara, "Too Soon" - WINNER
Best Regional Recording
- Janine Berdin, Joanna Ang, "Bulalakaw"
- TJ Monterde, "Puhon"
- TJane Plaza, "Tumang Kamingaw"
- Reon, "Suyo"
- Route 83, "Ania Ko" - WINNER
- JKLRD, "St Ven"
Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play
- Iñigo Pascual, "Maligaya Ang Buhay" (from Four Sisters Before the Wedding)
- Bryant, "Malaya Ako" (from Hush)
- Moira dela Torre, "Hanggang Sa Huli" (from 24/7) - WINNER
- Aegis, "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin" (from Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin)
- Emerzon Texon ft. Dex Yu, "Ngayon" (from Gameboys)
Best Musical Arrangement
- Moophs, "Always"
- The Itchyworms, "Waiting for the End to Start" - WINNER
- Zild Benitez, "Habulan"
- Brian Lotho, "Who's Gonna Love You"
- Brian Lotho, "Never Made it Far"
Best Vocal Arrangement
- Jonathan Manalo, "Marupok"
- Andre Magalit Castillo, "Someone To Watch Over Me (acapella)"
- of Mercury, "Fake Love"
- Darren Espanto, Lloyd Oliver Corpuz, Raizo Chabeldin, "Believe in Christmas"
- Happy Laderas and Almond Bolante, "Tala" - WINNER
Best Engineered Recording
- Tim Recla and Purple Room Recording Studio, "Marupok" - WINNER
- Albert Tamayo and ProdigiMusic Studio, "Puhon"
- Jean Paul Verona and Verona Audio Design, "Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay"
- Zack Tabudlo, "Nangangamba"
- Zild, "Dila"
Best Cover Art
- Joyce Ignacio and Emmie Villegas, Hibang
- Ivee Pendo and Autotelic, Bago
- Beatrix Zaragoza and Paolo Sandejas, Purple Afternoon
- Kurt Byron Vale Maligaya and Jason Paul Laxamana, Rico Blanco Songbook - WINNER
- Kyla Baltazar and Lorenzo Santos, Don't Look Back
Best Music Video
- Roxy Liquigan, Tarsier Records, Jade Regala, Chapters, "No Rush"
- Oh Flamingo! and Kyle Quismundo, "Naubos Na"
- ShowBT and Justin de Dios, "Hanggang sa Huli"
- Zild and Daniel Aguilar, "Dila" - WINNER
- Nicole Laurel Asensio and Gorio Vicuna, "Poblacion"
