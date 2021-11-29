MANILA – Doug and Chesca Kramer threw a “We Bare Bears”-themed party at home for their daughter Scarlett as she celebrates her 10th birthday.

Doug said Scarlett has been waiting for her birthday to come for months and they are just glad that the COVID-19 cases in the country have gone down that they were able to invite other people to celebrate with them.

Writing a loving note for his daughter, Doug said: “Scarlett, I hope today will be a little reminder of how much your whole family loves you! We're so blessed to have witnessed your growth year by year.”

“There's so much in store for you, and I truly believe God has special plans for you, because you constantly show how much you love Him. I love you Scarlett,” he added.

Chesca, on the other hand, said nothing makes them happier than to see Scarlett smile and enjoy her special day.

“I hope you know how much we all love you. You're one of a kind my Doll. You're special! I love you more than what love means! You're my perfect 10!!! Happy Birthday Scarlett Louvelle!!! You're my squishy, softy, mochie cheeks,” she wrote.

Aside from Scarlett, Chesca and Doug have two other children: Kendra and Gavin.