OPM icon April Boy Regino signs a contract with Star Music in 2019. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - OPM icon April Boy Regino has passed away, his brother said Sunday. He was 51.

Dennis Regino Magdaraog, who was known for his trademark caps, popularized novelty songs "Di Ko Kayang Tanggapin," "Paano Ang Puso Ko", and "Umiiyak Ang Puso" during the 1990s.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2011 and diabetes in 2015 which resulted in his blindness.

--With reports from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News