‘Dream Maker’: Jay-R Albino leads mentors' evaluation

Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Jay-R Albino led the pack of contestants in the first challenge of "Dream Maker" in its Sunday episode.

Albino's performance of "Sinayang Mo" gave him 714 points and ousted Wilson Budoy at the top spot with 673 points.

"Unang nakakuha ng atensyon ko 'yung ganda ng boses mo. Ang lawak-lawak ng range ng boses mo. Ini-imagine ko nga ngayon kung what more kung mas tinodo mo pa 'yung pagsayaw, kasabay ng boses na 'yan," Angeline Quinto said.

"When I went here to the Philippines I already had an expectation as to the quality of voice I look for and that's you, you have it Jay-R," Seo Won Jin added.

Budoy is followed by Marcus Cabais who is three points shy and the first to hold the top spot for a long time. Joining them in the Top 7 are Vinci Malizon, Jeromy Batac, Drei Amahan, and Tatin Castillon.

Next week, the contestants will battle it out to get the center spot of the signal song "Take My Hand" for their second challenge.

"Dream Maker" is an idol survival show co-produced by South Korea’s MLD Entertainment and Kamp Korea, in collaboration with ABS-CBN Starhunt.

Among the mentors who will help hone the dream chasers' skills are K-pop composer Seo Won-jin, music producer Bullseye, MOMOLAND, and Lapillus choreographer Bae Wan-hee, former MBLAQ member Thunder, Brown Eyed Girls vocalist JeA, and choreographer and “Produce 101” dance mentor Bae Yoon-Jung.

Also part of the show are Filipino mentors “Star Power” champion and singer Angeline Quinto, Now United member Bailey May, and pop performer Darren Espanto.

Hosted by Kim Chiu and Ryan Bang, “Dream Maker” airs Saturdays and Sundays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.

RELATED VIDEO: