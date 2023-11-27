The Eddys awards 2 best actresses, 2 best pictures

Janine Gutierrez and Max Eigenmann tied for Best Actress

In a rare occurrence in an awards night, two best actresses were adjudged and two best picture awardees were chosen in the sixth Entertainment Editor’s Choice Awards or the sixth Eddys, held Sunday night at the Aliw Theater.

Heaven’s Best Entertainment and “Blue Room,” megged by Ma-an Asuncion Dagñalan, and CineKo Productions’ “Family Matters” were both adjudged Best Picture by the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEED).

Meanwhile, Janine Gutierrez won for Real Florido’s “Bakit Di Mo Sabihin?,” where she played a deaf mute with her husband JC de Vera, who suffered the same fate.

Gutierrez was not around to accept her award, but her mom, Lotlot de Leon, proudly received the award on the young actress’ behalf.

“I’m so proud of this award for my daughter,” De Leon beamed. “I never received an award in my career, but it’s more exciting to receive your daughter’s award.”

Max Eigenmann also tied the category with Gutierrez and was thrilled when she accepted her trophy for Anna Isabelle Matutina’s “12 Weeks.”

Eigenmann who is the daughter of actor Mark Gil, dedicated the award to her mom, former beauty queen-turned-actress Bing Pimentel, who was her co-star in the film.

Elijah Canlas was named Best Actor for Dagñalan’s “Blue Room,” while Mon Confiado won Best Supporting Actor for “Nananahimik ang Gabi.”

Last year, Confiado got the same trophy from the Eddys for Mikhail Red’s “Arisaka.”

Nuel Crisostomo Naval was proclaimed Best Director for “Family Matters,” which also won Best Supporting Actress for Nikki Valdez and the Best Screenplay for Mel Mendoza del Rosario.

Other awards were Andrea Idioma and Emilio Bien Sparks for Best Sound for “Nananahimik ang Gabi,” and Jazz Nicolas and Mikee Amistoso of The Itchyworms for Best Musical Score for “Blue Room.”

Composer Paulo Zarate and interpreter Floyd Tena for “Sa Hawak Mo” was named Best Theme Song for “Family Matters”; while Carl Regis Abuel, Tricia Bernasor and Geraldine Co won Best Visual Effects for “LiveScream.”

Other awards were: Moises Zee, Best Cinematography for “Nananahimik ang Gabi”; and Vanessa de Leon, Best Editing and Marxie Maolen Fadul, Best Production Design both for “Blue Room.”

Veteran entertainment journalist Aster Amoyo was given the Joe Quirino memorial trophy.

The Eddys also bestowed The Icon Award to Niño Muhlach, Aga Muhlach and Snooky Serna. Aga’s award was received by his son, Andres, who was obviously inexperienced in attending awards nights.

“Ganito pala ang feeling of being Aga Muhlach in one night,” the younger Muhlach smilingly said. Aga thanked his producers, directors as well as his long-time manager, Ethel Ramos, who passed on a few months ago.

The Manny Pichel Award went to entertainment columnist Ed de Leon, while Producer of the Year went to Viva Films and Mavx Productions.

Pops Fernandez did the sizzling opening number, while Erik Santos paid tribute to the departed artists and production people. Darren Espanto also did a production number.



