Kapamilya stars thrilled to be part of 1st Star Magical Christmas

MANILA — Gillian Vicencio, Sweet Lapus, Sam Cruz, Sharlene San Pedro, Diether Ocampo, and other Star Magic artists gathered on Sunday for a thanksgiving event dubbed "Star Magical Christmas" to celebrate the holiday season.

The event hosted by Jhai Ho at the ballroom of the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City is also a reunion for the more than 100 artists of the talent arm of ABS-CBN since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

In the white carpet interview, Vicencio, Lapus, Cruz, San Pedro and fellow Star Magic artists shared their excitement to be part of Star Magical Christmas.

"Sobrang happy ako kasi after ilang years nagkaroon tayo ng gathering na ganito para i-celebrate ang Kapaskuhan. Kasi Christmas is love. Ako sobrang happy talaga," Vicencio shared.

"Bilang isa sa nakakatandang artist ng Star Magic artist, I think going on 25 as a Star Magic artist and still hindi ba lumipat na ako ng network, naging direktor na ako and yet I'm proud to say that John Lapus is still a Star Magic artist," Lapus shared

"Sobrang excited na ako ito po ang first-ever Star Magic Christmas Ball ko," Cruz said.

"Siyempre sobrang saya kasi ngayon na lang tayo ulit nagsama-sama rito at sobra ring saya na ma- meet ang artists na hindi ko pa nakasama before," San Pedro said.

"Very happy to be part of it, very honored. Sana hindi ito ang maging first and last," Ocampo said.

Other Star Magic artists present were SAB, Eric Nicolas, Raven Rigor, Renshi, Benedix Ramos, Lucas Garcia, Marlo Mortel, Lauren Burgos, Dahlia Verde, Karen Bordador.

"I feel very pretty and very glam and very magical indeed," Lian Kyla shared

"Siyempre super excited super happy," SAB shared.

"First time to attend Star Magic [Christmas] Ball kaya sobrang excited ako," singer Enzo Almario said.

"I want to see performances kasi we are here with the most talented people in the Philippines, so I'm very excited to see their performances," actress Lauren Burgos shared.

"Bonding talaga ang number one na pinakamaganda dito aside from the gifts and everything," actor-singer Marlo Mortel said.

Funds raised during the event will go to Anawim, a home for the poor and abandoned elderly people founded by preacher Bo Sanchez in Rodriguez, Rizal.

