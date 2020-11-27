Jhong Hilario, long-time partner expecting first child

MANILA -- Jhong Hilario and his long-time partner, Maia Leviste Azores, are expecting their first child.

The couple announced the good news on their respective social media accounts.

Hilario shared on Instagram a snap showing him and Azores holding her baby bump.

"Thank you Lord!" Hilario wrote.

Azores also took to Instagram to share photos of them and her growing baby bump.

In the comment section of Hilario's post, his friends from showbiz like Vhong Navarro, Dimples Romana, Karla Estrada, Kim Chiu, Ion Perez, and Iza Calzado congratulated the actor-host and his partner.

Hilario and Azores have been a couple for nine years already.



The actor is separated from his former wife, Michelle Westgate.



