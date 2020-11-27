‘I was actually invited’: Nadine reprimands fans over nasty comments vs friend who had dinner with James

Nadine Lustre responded to malicious comments on an Instagram post of her friend, Lucy Fisch, showing the latter’s group dinner with James Reid. Instagram: @halucynation, @nadine

MANILA — “We don’t welcome hate in our house.”

This was Nadine Lustre’s stern reminder to some of her fans Thursday, after they left nasty comments on an Instagram post of her friend about a group dinner that included James Reid.

The post, from artist Lucy Fisch, showed a “lovely Friendsgiving dinner” where at least six people were in attendance. Also among them was Reid’s sister Lauren.

“An incredible success with great food and great conversation,” Fisch wrote in the caption.

“Eating with like minded people, exchanging thoughts, laughing, it’s the simple things that really make for the best memories. [Cheers] to the fun side of adulting. Can’t wait for the next one.”

As Reid was tagged in the photo, some fans were quick to find Fisch’s post. Apparently jumping to conclusions, several comments accused Fisch of purposely excluding Lustre, with a number even assuming romantic ties between her and Reid.

Lustre and Reid were together for nearly four years when they announced having broken up in January 2020. Since then, they have been rumored to be a couple anew, following several sightings together, and amid their close music collaboration.

Tagged in the malicious comments on Fisch’s post, Lustre answered a number of them.

“uhm… I was actually invited (grinning emoji) #jokesonUlol #2020namagbagokana,” Lustre commented, opting not to explain her absence.

In another comment, she wrote: “haters who use fake accounts don’t have balls. #sadlyf”

When one user replied, telling Lustre to ask Reid whether he has “balls” and calling the actress “desperate,” she simply answered, “utot mo blue.”

Turning serious, she addressed “JaDine” fans in general, writing in the comments section of Fisch’s post: “If you shit on other people, you are NOT my fan. No exceptions.”

This isn’t the first time Lustre and Reid have had to defend a common friend of theirs, in the race of rumors romantically linking a woman to the actor.

In January, just after the couple announced their breakup, Lustre and Reid each cleared model Issa Pressman as a supposed third party in the relationship, contrary to rumors at the time.

