Kris Aquino gives health update, asks for prayers

MANILA — Kris Aquino asked for prayers as she gave some new updates about her health.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Aquino said that there were "abnormalities" in her blood panel and she will start getting iron infusions.

"There’s something I chose not to reveal but I feel I must. There were some abnormalities in my blood panel. My hemoglobin hit an all time low, my sodium was as always low, BUT my potassium also dropped. If I want to get healthier it starts with my nutrition. Hindi ko kaya ang iron supplements. Starting next week I'll be getting iron infusions," Aquino said in the caption.

"My Churg Strauss syndrome can affect many organs because it causes damage to blood vessels. My lungs have already shown some minor damage, but my now heart is showing signs of exhaustion -- just to pump blood that lacks nutrients all over my body, kailangan mag-overcompensate," she added.

The TV personality said that her heart rate is going and she needs to focus on her nutrition.

"Dr. Malika explained to me that my heart rate going up to 130-135 after taking a shower, my constant constant dizzy spells, and headaches are already a warning for me that unless I start trying to eat real food and not rely on milk alone, I could be among the 7 out of 10 patients with Churg Strauss who attribute their death to heart failure," Aquino said.

"Bimb prepared the green juice: cucumber, apple, and a lot of spinach. Baby steps, kale will come soon -- my food intake is really a problem. And my weight loss," she added.

"I was knocked out because of my exhaustion from having both my Dupixent & Methotrexate injected into me on Wednesday, so I missed our Thanksgiving celebration. Tomorrow, Sunday if my chronic sinusitis has stopped, I'll try to walk around with Bimb & my nurse. Bawal ang unnecessary stress. Let’s please continue praying for one another."

