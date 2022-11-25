Morissette reacts to Angelica Hale teaching Cheryl Porter the song ‘Akin Ka Na Lang.’ Screenshot: TikTok/@itsmorissette

Viral vocal coach Cheryl Porter may be a master of singing — as seen by her nearly 7 million subscribers on YouTube — but not singing in Filipino.

Porter did not hesitate to take on that challenge with the help of her latest celebrity student, Filipino-American singer Angelica Hale, known to most as the young girl who won hearts on “America’s Got Talent.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Porter, once described as the world’s No. 1 vocal coach on “Ellen,” released the video of her session with Hale and their cover of “Rise Up” in October. The video has since fetched nearly 5 million views.

This week, Hale shared on her YouTube channel another collaboration with Porter, this time with tables turned as the teen singer taught her coach to sing in Filipino.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In particular, Hale sat down with Porter to go through lyrics of the soaring ballad “Akin Ka Na Lang” by Morissette. Porter had no problem hitting the right notes, but did have some difficulty pronouncing the foreign words, making for an entertaining video.

Hale and Porter’s session eventually reached Morissette, who recorded her reaction as she watched. Beaming, the hitmaker joined Hale in cheering for Porter, as seen in her TikTok entry that included the clip.

Porter vowed to do better, telling Hale, “I’m going to make you proud!”

Turning to the camera, she quipped, “I’m going to make the Philippines proud of me!”

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC