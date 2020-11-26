These two former Kapamilya stars are now doctors

MANILA – Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Alec Dungo, who joined the reality show during its fourth teen edition, is now a licensed doctor.

Dungo shared the wonderful news to his followers on Instagram Thursday by sharing a picture of his name on the list of the successful examinees in the Physician Licensure Examination (PLE). He took the test early this month.

“To God be the glory!!! We made it! Thankful for everyone who made this dream possible. This is for you papa, mama, kuya Cocoy, Bubut, my grandparents, Duñgo and Chai family, and to (my newly licensed doktora too!) Janelle,” he wrote in the caption.

Noting that this is only the beginning of his medical career, Dungo quipped: “Here’s to saving lives, one patient at a time.”

In a previous interview which he had with YouTube vlogger Rafael Erni last September, Dungo said he joined "PBB" in 2012 thinking showbiz was the path he wants to take.

“Pero parang dumating sa point na na-miss kong mag-aral, na-miss kong mag-school, and even nong before I joined 'PBB' naman, ‘yung dream ko talaga was to become a doctor. So nung ga-graduate na ako ng undergraduate course ko na BS Pharmacy, may turning point talaga na itutuloy ko mag-med school or ita-try ko mas mag-focus sa showbiz,” he said.

“Pinili ko ‘yung med school unang-una mas kaunti ‘yung tao na nabibigyan ng chance na makapag-pursue ng medicine and I think hindi lang siya basta trabaho, vocation din siya eh. Parang sa tingin ko mas nakikita ko sarili ko na ginagawa ‘yun na tumutulong sa ibang tao,” he added.

Dungo finished his medical degree at the University of Santos Tomas last year.

Aside from Dungo, another former Kapamilya talent is also now a doctor.

Angeli Gonzales, who was more active in showbiz in the early 2000s as a child star, also passed the PLE at the same time as Dungo.

Gonzales finished her degree at the De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute.

“Finally #LicensedtoHeal To God be the Glory,” she wrote in her most recent Instagram post.

She was immediately congratulated by some celebrities including Kristel Fulgar and Ara Mina.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) earlier announced that 3,538 out of 4,704 passed the PLE given in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this month.

