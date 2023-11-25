Princess Revilla shares rare glimpse of life away from showbiz

Former actress Princess Revilla



MANILA -- Former actress Princess Revilla said she’s enjoying her simple life now, spending time with her family and doing charity work.

“I’m blessed with three children — two boys and one girl. Antonio and Angelica Marie have both ventured into the world of business, while Igi has dedicated himself to public service,” she said, expressing how proud she is of her children’s success.

“We always make sure to spend some quality time together. We eat lunch or dinner every Sunday, watch movies, and go on family trips,” Revilla added, emphasizing the importance of quality time with children.

Asked how motherhood changed her, she said: “I can say that motherhood changed the trajectory of my life for the better.”

A member of the famous Revilla clan in showbiz, the former actress and producer wants her children to understand the value of hard work.

“They need to be hardworking and down-to-earth. My mother raised me to be down-to-earth at maging sensitive sa needs ng iba kaya naman I applied the same values to my children sa pagpapalaki ko sa kanila,” she told the media.

During the intimate interview, she also gave her advice to mothers. “Embrace your worth. Shape your destiny. Contribute to society. Mothers are the heart of a home,” said Revilla, known for her role in “Jessa: Blusang Itim 2,” released in 1989.

“Siyempre kailangan mong maging matatag para sa mga anak mo. You have to be strong. Sa atin kumukuha ng lakas ng loob ang mga anak natin kaya kahit mahirap balansehin ang pag-aalaga sa kanila at pagtratrabaho, sinusubukan nating kayanin ang lahat bilang nanay.“

Describing her life now outside showbiz, the soft-spoken ex-actress shared, “I’m very shy. That’s why I’m not fit for showbiz, I’m not fit for politics. Hindi ko rin naman nami-miss ang showbiz. Simple lang [ako]. I find happiness in the pursuit of livelihood, cherishing the dignity of work. I derive immense joy from sharing the blessings bestowed by our Creator and lending a helping hand to those in need. We are not extravagant or showy; it's far better to lend a hand to those who need it."

Revilla appeared in several TV shows and movies, including “Balbakwa” with comedy icons Dolphy, Babalu, and Panchito in 1989.

She also her own foundation that focuses on women. She launched the Princess Revilla Foundation, Inc. in 2021, helping women through livelihood programs, gift-giving initiatives, and medical missions.

“As a woman and a mother of three children myself, napakalapit sa puso ko ang kapakanan ng mga kababaihan lalo na ang single mothers,” she explained.

“Naniniwala ako na ang mga kababaihan ang pinaka-vulnerable na sektor ng lipunan, especially sa panahon ng sakuna kaya sinimulan ko ang pagtulong sa mga kababaihan. Karapat-dapat lang na sila ay pagtuunan ng pansin sa pamamagitan ng pabibigay tulong at empowerment through support, counseling or life coaching, and more.”

Revilla described her charity work as selfless and voluntary, without any expectation of material gain. She aims to inspire and empower individuals by demonstrating the strength of being kind and compassionate.

“The greatest kindness you can do to the least of our fellow is by helping them to develop their lives,” she said during the interview in Makati City.

“I also believe that charity starts with family, so masaya rin ako na natutulungan ko ang iba ko pang mga kapatid ngayon as I promised my father before he passed.”

She recently sponsored medical and dental missions, provided education assistance, and granted scholarships.

"Immersion in the community makes you grounded and makes you more engaged,” Revilla ended.