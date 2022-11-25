WATCH: 60 'Dream Chasers' perform in 'Dream Maker' MV

MANILA — Sixty “Dream Chasers” or aspirants of the new ABS-CBN idol survival show “Dream Maker” performed on one stage in the music video of the program’s theme song, released on Friday.

Titled “Take My Hand,” the tune about the pursuit of one’s dream with a loved one was written by Timobillion and MEANG CO, with music by Bull$EyE, Real-fantasy, Greenism, and MEANG CO.

Aside from the “Dream Maker” YouTube channel, the music video was also released on the widely followed K-pop platform 1theK and MLD Entertainment’s respective channels.

MLD Entertainment, the agency behind the groups MOMOLAND, Lapillus, and TFN, is one of the co-producers of “Dream Maker” from South Korea, alongside Kamp Korea.

Filmed inside ABS-CBN’s studios, the music video showcases the talent and stage presence of its 60 hopefuls, who are all garbed in the official “Dream Maker,” suit-and-tie uniform.

The aspiring pop idols, aged 13 to 22, will undergo rigorous training under the mentorship of Filipino and Korean stars and industry heavyweights. Over the course of the program, the 62 hopefuls will be trimmed down to the final 7 who will then have further preparation in South Korea before their launch there.

Joining “Dream Maker” as mentors from South Korea are K-pop composer Seo Won-jin, music producer Bullseye, MOMOLAND and Lapillus choreographer Bae Wan-hee, former MBLAQ member Thunder, Brown Eyed Girls vocalist JeA, and choreographer and “Produce 101” dance mentor Bae Yoon-Jung.

Filipinos who will help hone the boys’ talents are “Star Power” champion and singer Angeline Quinto, Now United member Bailey May, and pop performer Darren Espanto.

In its first two episodes of “Dream Maker,” the Dream Chasers individually showcased a performance, with each of the mentors giving a maximum of 100 points to evaluate and determine the contestants’ rankings. So far, half of the 60 have finished their turn on stage.

“Dream Maker” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC.

