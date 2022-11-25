Sunmi is among the international performers lined up for the Wavy Baby Music Festival in Cebu. Instagram: @miyayeah, @carelessph

South Korean singer Sunmi is joining an international lineup of artists, including the Philippines’ own Ben&Ben and James Reid, at the Wavy Baby Music Festival to be held in Cebu in January.

The three were among the acts announced Friday to be joining the Sinulog event, which is scheduled on January 13 and 14 at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue Ciy, Cebu.

Careless Music, the record label headed by Reid, listed a total of 23 local and foreign acts joining Wavy Baby, with two more headliners to be announced soon.

“We still have a few more surprises for you—so stay tuned!” the group said.

Set to take the stage at Wavy Baby are Pink Sweat$, The Rose, Destiny Rogers, Bag Raiders, DJ Yultron, December Avenue, Urbandub, and Franco.

The lineup also includes A-Team, Issa, SOS, August Wahh, Lesha, Jolianne, Massiah, The Sundown, Mandaue Nights, Sepiatimes, Three Legged Men, and Wonggoys.

Ticket details will be announced soon, Careless Music said.

Wavy Baby is billed as a music festival that celebrates the “epic return of Sinulog,” with “the waviest lineup Cebu has ever seen.”

