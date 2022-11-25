MANILA – Superstar Nora Aunor continues to star in award-winning films as her movie “Kontrabida” (The Villain) was named as the Best Asian Feature in the Hanoi International Film Festival.

Director Adolfo Alix Jr. proudly shared the good news on his Instagram account, revealing that the movie received the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Feature.

According to him, the recognition was extra sweet as it was shot amid the pandemic.

“We shot this film during the height of the pandemic so I’m happy for the whole team. Our efforts paid off. Grateful to our producers Joed Serrano and Celinda de Guia for believing in the project when during that time it’s a risk to do projects like this. And to the lynchpin of film, Ate Guy and the wonderful ensemble of actors,” he said in the caption.

“Kontrabida” tells the story of Anita Rosales (Aunor) who is known for the strong characters she plays on screen while struggling with her personal life.

Aside from Aunor, veteran actor Bembol Roco is also included in the award-winning movie.

Last June, the iconic actress was honored as National Artist for Film at the CCP National Artists Awards.

“Kayo ang nagpapalakas sa akin,” she said at the time. “Kayo po ang himalang binigay ng Diyos, kayo ang dahilan kung bakit may awit ang aking puso, kung bakit may isang Nora Aunor.”



