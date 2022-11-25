K-pop: Chuu removed from Loona

Loona member Chuu has been removed from the group, her management label announced Friday.

In a statement published by Korean entertainment news site Soompi, Blockberry Creative said it "decided to take responsibility and remove Chuu from LOONA" after investigating about the member's alleged "violent language and misuse of power toward the staff."

The K-pop company, however, did not specify if the accusations against Chuu was found true or not in its investigation.

"After recently being told of Chuu’s violent language and misuse of power toward our staff, the truth was found upon investigation. Agency representatives are apologizing and comforting staff, and we have decided to take responsibility for this and remove Chuu from LOONA," the company said in the statement.

This development comes after months of speculation that Chuu, whose real name is Kim Ji-woo, will be leaving Loona after she reportedly filed a lawsuit for the suspension of her contract with Blockberry Creative last March.

The company later announced that Chuu will not be participating in the group's August to October "LOONATHEWORLD" concert tour and other activities outside Korea, including "Popstival 2022" in Manila last October.

Blockberry Creative also recently denied reports that Chuu has already established her own agency.

Loona was officially launched as a full group in August 2018 after a unique debut project where each of the 12 members was introduced every month through a solo release.

The group gained wider recognition after participating and finishing as runner-up in Queendom 2 earlier this year.

Prior to their recently-concluded world tour, Loona released the summer-themed mini album "Flip That" last June.

Meanwhile, Chuu currently appears in a number of variety shows. She also hosts a web series in her YouTube channel.

RELATED VIDEO: