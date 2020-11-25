WATCH: MMFF entry 'The Boy Foretold by the Stars' releases trailer

MANILA -- CinemaBravo on Sunday unveiled the stirring trailer of “The Boy Foretold by the Stars,” a Filipino boys' love (BL) movie, which is an entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

The rom-com follows the characters of Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson, two senior high students who meet at their all-boys school’s optional retreat, Journey with the Lord.

The plot of the upcoming film “The Boy Foretold by the Stars,” seems simple — yet it is one that is difficult albeit necessary to be told to the predominantly Catholic Philippines.

The preview reminds its audience that gender is more than just an attraction to a certain sex but a matter of identity. The trailer explores the vast gender spectrum through Lindayag’s character, Dominic, who is effeminate, and Johnson’s role, Luke, who is masculine. Although neither homosexual plots or roles are new to cinema, the film breaks ground with Lindayag’s character as “feminine” gays are typically cast as supporting characters -- often as the witty best friend of the leading woman, who provides comic relief.

The two-minute trailer also gives viewers a glimpse of the realities Filipino LGBTQ+ members face: from growing up in a Catholic community, to homophobia, bullying, etc.

The movie, written and directed by Dolly Dulu and produced by Jodi Sta Maria of Clever Minds Inc., The Dolly Collection and Brainstormers Lab, is scheduled to stream online at the 2020 MMFF on Christmas Day.

