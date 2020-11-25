5 must-listen K-drama soundtracks for an emotional ride

MANILA -- Have you ever listened to a K-drama soundtrack that hit you like a truckload of feels?

K-drama soundtracks play a big role in adding emotion to the various scenes, whether through tears of joy or cries of pain. Often, even without understanding the lyrics, the music just resonates with us.

As a K-drama fan who has listened to many soundtracks, here are my top 5 must-listen K-drama OSTs.

'While You Were Sleeping'

Talk about a soundtrack that transports you to dreamland. Some of the popular songs here are "When Night Falls" by Eddy Kim and "It’s You" by Henry. These songs both feature relaxing piano music and, of course, singers with exceptional vocals.

"I Love You Boy" by Suzy Bae, who also played the main character Hong Joo, hit No. 1 on the Music Bank OST Chart last 2017. Bae did an outstanding job with this ballad, singing with pure emotion and an angelic voice.

"Lucid Dream" by Monogram is another favorite of viewers. It has a unique vibe and perfectly captures the relationship of the two main characters who save each other through their dreams.

'Itaewon Class'

The most popular song in this soundtrack is the upbeat "Start Over" by Gaho, which was used in the trailer to hype up the audience anticipation for the series.

"Brand New Way" by Lee Yunchan is a reminder to not surrender even if we are tired, and to continue to believe ourselves and achieve our goals -- just like the poem Yi Seo read in the drama. “I’m a rock. Go ahead and sear me. I won’t budge an inch because I’m a rock. Go ahead and beat me up. I’m a solid rock. Go ahead and leave me in the darkness. I’m a rock that will shine all alone. I don’t break, ash, nor decay as I go against nature’s way. I survive. I’m the diamond.”

"Sweet Night" by V (from BTS) has an acoustic sweet vibe to remind us to rest after having a rough day at work, just like Park Saeroyi who didn’t have time for himself as he focuses on his revenge. The song broke records on iTunes as his song reached No. 1 in more than 100 countries this year.

'Hotel Del Luna'

"All About You" by Taeyon won Best OST at the Seoul Music Awards this year. Taeyon did an outstanding job conveying the emotions in the song. It became so popular that even other Korean artists made their own covers of the ballad.

"See the Stars by Red Velvet gives upbeat and exciting vibes. Red Velvet is a popular Korean girl group which is another reason why this song is more popular than the rest of the songs in the soundtrack.

One of the most emotional songs in this soundtrack is "So Long" by Paul Kim. It shows the pain of having to say goodbye to the person you love the most -- just like Jang Man Weol who had to bid farewell to her love so she can proceed to the afterlife.

'Crash Landing On You'

"I Give You My Heart" by IU surprised viewers because no one knew the song would be released. Even so, IU’s impressive emotive vocal tones gave substance to the song, which easily topped the charts. The song is about a promise of love and to stay by their side.

"Here I Am Again" by Yerin Baek is a song of staying by someone you love despite the pain of long-distance relationships. The singer interpreted the song well in line with the character’s emotions.

"Flower" by Yoon Mirae likens our heart to the flower -- pretty but vulnerable. It reminds us that flowers should be take care of, just like how we show our love to someone.

'The Lonely and Great God - Goblin'

"Beautiful" by Crush is song about seeing the beautiful things in life, even amid sadness.

"Stay With Me" by Chanyeol of EXO and Punch is far by the most popular song in this soundtrack. It mixes rap with the vocals and has an immense feeling of loneliness and longing to be with someone.

"Who Are You" by Sam Kim, similarly, is about feeling lonely and lost, as we seek for the right person that fate intended for us. It’s also one of the popular tracks of this K-drama.